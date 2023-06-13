Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 6:49 pm
André Green
A veteran educator from Alabama has been named dean of the East Carolina University College of Education, effective July 19.
André Green comes to ECU from the University of South Alabama, where he served as professor of leadership and teacher education and associate vice president for academic affairs.
Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.
