East Carolina University began releasing details about its virtual graduation ceremony on Monday, announcing an online event will begin at 10 a.m. on May 8 accessible through its dedicated web page at commencement.ecu.edu.
Lynn M. Gangone, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, will deliver the keynote address on the site for 5,000 graduates. Details about how graduates and their families can participate in the event, including the conferral of degrees and a tassel-turning, are forthcoming, according to the web page.
The COVID-19 epidemic forced the university to largely close to students during spring break. Students have been continuing classwork remotely since then. About 3,860 will receive undergraduate degrees, and 1,201 will receive graduate and doctoral degrees, the university reported.
Senior criminal justice major Kristina Rivera said by phone on Monday that she had been looking forward to graduation and thought it was unfortunate that the live ceremony had to be canceled.
“When I first heard it I was actually really sad,” she said. “You know, it was something I was looking forward to since I was a freshman. But I understand that it’s not the university’s fault and it’s probably the best decision,” Rivera said.
Rivera said she does plan to participate in the online ceremony and is anxious to learn more about how it will work. Before commencement was moved online she had plans to attend the main ceremony at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and the criminal justice departmental ceremony.
She hopes the university will hold a live ceremony in the fall for those who can come, but understands many graduates have jobs or other plans that would interfere with their ability to attend. She said if she had the opportunity to attend a fall graduation, she would.
ECU senior theater education major Elora Hunter said she plans to wear her cap and gown around her house on May 8, but isn’t sure if she will watch the virtual ceremony.
Students worked very hard over their four years at ECU and deserve to have the experience of an in-person commencement ceremony, Hunter said. She hopes the university is able to reschedule a ceremony for spring graduates in the fall.
“I know that they can’t give us the information yet because decisions still need to be made as (a fall ceremony) is over seven months away, but the virtual graduation just seems like something I’m not interested in because every single student is not going to get their time to be seen and congratulated for their efforts at ECU,” Hunter said.
Hunter also planned to attend the School of Theater and Dance departmental ceremony. She wanted to attend the ceremony because she would be with her friends and professors who she grew with during her time at ECU, she said.
At the time the decision to cancel the live spring ceremony was announced, ECU indicated there was discussion of events in the fall to recognize the spring graduates. Efforts to speak with an official at ECU on Monday were not successful.
“This university will forever remember the Class of 2020 as its most adaptive, its most resilient and its most patient,” Ron Mitchelson, the interim chancellor, said in Monday’s news release. “Given my experiences in life, these are very good attributes and can only spell future success for the members of this outstanding class. I, for one, will never forget them.”