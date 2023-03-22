MCSC1

East Carolina University has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago.

Pirate Nation Gives, ECU’s 24-hour online fundraising event, continues through midnight tonight.

The seventh annual day of giving encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to support the university at give.ecu.edu or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).

