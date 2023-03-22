The seventh annual day of giving encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to support the university at give.ecu.edu or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).
Last year’s event set new records with 1,500 donors raising more than $8.4 million. This year’s campaign aims to build on that participation. New activities like Name a Squirrel, a pint-sized PeeDee search and philanthropy honor cords, are planned to boost involvement on campus.
“Pirate Nation Gives is our moment to be all hands on deck to support the university,” said Christopher Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement. “Giving back to ECU is a way for every Pirate to be involved in the impact this university has on our students, our region and the world. Every gift, large or small, makes an impact, whether it helps enhance programs and facilities, supports our hard-working faculty or increases students’ access to a top-tier education.”
Priorities for funds include student scholarships, health care initiatives, athletics and faculty and program support, a news release said. However, donors can make gifts to any area. All donations through Pirate Nation Gives are part of the university’s Pursue Gold Campaign.
Throughout the day, leaderboards on the Pirate Nation Gives website will track support for areas of campus and encourage giving with a competitive spirit. Social media challenges will give participants the opportunity to win bonus money for their favorite ECU area or fund.
The Pursue Gold campaign aims to raise half a billion dollars. Learn more at pursuegold.ecu.edu.