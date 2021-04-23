East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers outlined the challenges facing the university in a post-pandemic world during a speech at the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce’s April Power Luncheon.
Tuesday’s session was a hybrid event, with about 20 people joining Rogers in a room at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center and another 72 watching online.
“Our mission really is focused on you. It’s focused on driving student success, it’s focused on serving the public and it is focused on transforming our region of eastern North Carolina,” Rogers said. “We must remain intentionally aligned to that mission.”
Rogers, who grew up in Greenville, became ECU’s 12th chancellor on March 15. He previously served as chief of staff at the university before joining the American Council on Education, a research, policy and advocacy organization for the nation’s colleges and universities.
“I can report with great confidence the last 30 days have been 100 percent filled with nothing but drinking at the ECU fire hose. It’s a big fire hose and a lot of water, as you might be able to imagine, and I’ve successfully avoided drowning at the moment but I’ve gotten close a couple of times,” Rogers said. “One of the biggest takeaways has been the amazing growth, the development, the change and the innovation that you have accomplished in Greenville in the eight years I’ve been gone.”
It’s more important than ever for ECU to be inextricably linked to the city, the business community and Pitt County Schools as the university and other institutions of higher learning reinvent themselves to address the world’s current challenges, he said.
Multiple challenges
Rogers gave a rundown of the multiple issues facing ECU and other educational institutions, starting with improving the public’s trust in higher education.
“Despite the incredible benefits higher education has for our society, we live today in an age of panic-inducing headlines,” he said, “an age of persistent, negative narrative about every college in America. We live in a world where many people doubt that college is a place where students of a modest background can get their start in life.”
People don’t go to college because they believe they would have difficulties enrolling or wouldn’t receive sufficient financial support, Rogers said. They fear they will be burdened with excessive debt and unable to get a good job that will allow them to move out of their parents’ home.
“That’s the reality, the narrative that we’ve heard over the last three to five years in higher education but it’s a wrong narrative,” Rogers said.
There’s an opportunity to improve on the university’s message that it provides a path to opportunity, he said. That begins with articulating the value gained from higher education, that university graduates on average have greater lifetime earnings.
There’s also the need to emphasize that universities create better citizens and cultivate stronger communities, Rogers said. ECU must deliver a stronger narrative about its mission and contributions to the region.
It’s going to be a difficult task, because a nationwide drop in freshmen enrollment is pending later in the decade on top of a significant enrollment drop brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Rogers said ECU’s enrollment has been OK but the university must find new ways to appeal to the traditional freshman market. It also will have to be more strategic in recruiting from the non-traditional market, especially people over the age of 25 with some college but no degree.
Remote learning will be one of the options offered, but it will be different from the existing online learning programs and the virtual classes being offered during the pandemic, he said.
Pursue partnerships
Rogers also discussed the need to pursue partnerships with business and industry, such as the Millennial Campus project, also known as Intersect East.
Eighty percent of universities and colleges say they have to strengthen partnerships with private industry, Rogers said. ECU’s relationships are promoting education in pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing.
ECU received $55 million in non-recurring dollars in the latest round of stimulus funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Half the money goes to student emergency aid and the rest addresses the school’s lost revenue, Rogers said. Administrators are developing plans on how the money will be spent.
The university is also examining ways to support the mental health needs of students, faculty and staff, he said. It has to address how to make the institution and its people stronger in wake of the pandemic.
“I talk a lot with our staff, our faculty and our students about being a future-focused institution because higher education in the post COVID world is going to be different,” Rogers said. “It’s a curve that is not going to wait for us and we have to get ahead of it.”
While exploring those options, ECU also is prepping for a return to normal operation in the fall,
“You can look towards in-person classes, you can look towards open dining halls,” Rogers said. “ECU is going to be open for business and we need your help communicating that to prospective students.”
Chamber President Kate Teel said it was notable that Tuesday’s event, which saw a partial return to an in-person setting, took place one year after the chamber held its first virtual Power Luncheon in April 2020.