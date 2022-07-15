ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers warned the school’s trustees to expect an enrollment drop in the fall semester as declining birth rates mean there is a smaller pool of traditional college students to draw from.
Rogers said the university is also working to adapt to that change by recruiting more community college transfers and nontraditional students and by relying on technology changes to bring the classroom to students outside the traditional campus setting.
Rogers shared the university’s vision during Thursday’s East Carolina University Board of Trustees meeting.
“We are facing a future where the public’s value of higher education is often questioned by those in society,” Rogers said. “The value of higher education must be more effectively communicated.”
Rogers didn’t share enrollment estimates during the meeting or say how large an enrollment decline the university is facing.
“It continues to be a moving target every day. We are still in the midst of orientation sessions … We are in the moment of really putting a heavy emphasis on finalizing the recruitment period of transfer students,” he said in a later interview.
Rogers said it will take a collective effort of stakeholders across eastern North Carolina to ensure the region is a thriving location to live, work and play.
The university is working to optimize its presence on social media and it is allocating more of its budget to high-demand programs such as nursing, criminal justice, educational leadership and business. ECU also is working to create micro-credentials, programs that allow people with degrees to obtain skills in specific areas.
There are continuing narratives that college isn’t affordable and it’s difficult to obtain a degree in a timely manner, Rogers said.
“I think by and large those narratives are not true, and ECU has a strong story to tell,” he said. In recent years, the rate of students graduating in four and five years has improved by 10 percentage points, he said. ECU also hasn’t raised its tuition in recent years.
The university needs to articulate that students graduate on time, will not have much debt and will be a well-rounded individuals who can contribute to society and get a job.
“As I am talking to students and their parents about education, that is the narrative that is most prevalent and the one I’m trying to meet. The rural region of eastern North Carolina needs us to deliver on that,” Rogers said.
The trustees re-elected Scott Shook and Jason Poole as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, at the start of Thursday’s meeting. Cassandra Burt was elected secretary, replacing Vince Smith. Student Government Association President Ryan Bonnett was sworn in as the board’s newest member.
Athletics naming
The board approved a menu of more than 50 projects and locations in the athletics program that will be open for naming opportunities as part of the Pirates Unite Campaign.
The opportunities involve securing the naming rights for the multipurpose indoor practice facility for $5 million down to $50,000 to name locations such as the press boxes in the Max R. Joyner Family Stadium and Johnson Stadium.
Naming opportunities for parking lots and locations in Minges Coliseum, the baseball complex and Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium also are available.
“Our donor base is investing more dollars in ECU athletics than they ever had in the history of our athletic department,” said Athletic Director Jon Gilbert said. Towne Bank Tower will be sold out for the first time in history when football season begins, he said. There will soon be an announcement of “many capital campaign gifts.”
“If you look at our donor base at large we are definitely trending in the right direction,” Gilbert said.
Construction of an auxiliary weight room is underway as well as renovation of the swimming locker rooms. A video scoreboard also is being installed in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and will be operational for the first football game on Sept. 3.
However, the university will not break ground on any planned facilities until the project is fully funded, Gilbert said, because there will be no bonding or payment plans for athletic facilities.
The university is near its bonding capacity in athletics, Gilbert said.
Code of Conduct
For the first time in its history, ECU now has a universitywide Employee Code of Conduct, said Wayne Poole, chief audit officer.
Individual schools and departments had codes of conduct, Poole said, but the newly approved document gathers them in one place.
“It sets the tone from the top, from the board and the chancellor on what is expected,” Poole said. The federal government has guidelines it wants organizations receiving funding to follow, and an employee code of conduct is among the expectations.
“It sets the basic expectations that we are going to comply with the laws and rules that apply to us … (that) we are going to conduct our business ethically,” Poole said. “It doesn’t have any new expectations. It is what we already expect for ourselves, it just codifies it in one place.”
FERPA amendments
The new Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act guidelines adopted by the board of trustees alter the school’s training policy and student information available for public release.
The university will not require biannual training for school information on the handling of student information, said Beth Dawson, associate registrar for records and registration.
Under the new student information guidelines, the university will no longer share a student’s university-issued email address, photograph or other media containing a student’s image or likeness, date of birth and telephone numbers, Dawson said.
Instead, the university will be able to release, in a limited capacity their physical address or permanent address, major field of study, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, dates of attendance, weight and height of athletic team members, degrees and awards received and most recent educational agency or institution attended by a student, she said.