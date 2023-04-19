ECUNotes_CSI-0156.jpg

Reide Corbett, right, dean of Integrated Coastal Programs, shows East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers some of the features of the 213-acre Outer Banks Campus.

 photos by Cliff Hollis/ECU News Services

The Coastal Studies Institute and East Carolina University Integrated Coastal Programs are celebrating their 10-year anniversary on the ECU Outer Banks Campus with an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday for Earth Day. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend this free event.

Visitors will be able to tour the campus, grounds and facilities; learn about current research and educational programs; take part in family-friendly activities; and interact with faculty and staff from ECU, CSI and partner organizations. CSI has partnered with the Coastal Environmental Educators Network and will be a host location for the 2023 Earth Fair OBX during the open house.


