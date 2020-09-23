As the College of Nursing celebrates 60 years of educating nurses to serve the state of North Carolina and beyond, the National League for Nursing has designated it a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education for a fourth time.
East Carolina University was one of 17 programs selected this year and will receive formal recognition at the organization’s annual Education Summit, to be held virtually today through Friday. The College of Nursing was one of 11 schools recognized in the areas of enhanced student learning and professional development.
“Continued designation as an NLN Center of Excellence supports our vision to achieve national recognition for our innovative programs in nursing education and collaborative, interdisciplinary partnerships,” said Sylvia Brown, dean of the college.
“While our creativity continues, our mission to prepare nurses for the future is stronger than ever. As we embrace new challenges and explore the possibilities, our responsibility remains to facilitate student achievement and learning for today, tomorrow, and beyond the horizon.”
The college’s consistent innovations in program delivery through its state-of-the-art simulation labs and virtual clinic provide unique opportunities for student learning. The college also creates new pathways for students to become a nurse with programs like its Accelerated Second-Degree BSN (ABSN) program and the Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN) program. Meanwhile, the school provides flexible and online solutions for nurses around the world looking to advance their education while maintaining their practice through its graduate programs, leadership development initiatives and massive online open course (MOOC) offerings.
“What a fitting achievement for the College of Nursing to earn another national recognition for excellence in preparing students to be leaders in nursing and health care, especially during a time in our history when the importance of nurses to the greater health of our state and region only grows more evident,” said Mark Stacy, vice chancellor of ECU’s Division of Health Sciences.
ECU’s designation as a Center of Excellence lasts through 2025. The college previously held this designation in 2008-11, 2011-15 and 2015-20.
Each year since 2004, the League has invited nursing schools to apply to become a Center of Excellence, based on their ability to demonstrate in concrete, measurable terms sustained excellence in faculty development, nursing education research, or student learning and professional development.
“NLN Centers of Excellence help raise the bar for all nursing programs by role modeling visionary leadership and environments of inclusive excellence,” NLN CEO Dr. Beverly Malone said. “These environments help nurture the next generation of a strong and diverse nursing workforce to advance the health of the nation and the global community.”