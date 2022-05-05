East Carolina University’s commencement is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
More than 4,600 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony, and both undergraduate and graduate students will enter the field together in a processional for the first time since 2019. The ceremony is expected to last 75-90 minutes.
The ceremony will be held rain or shine unless there is severe weather such as lightning, according to the university’s website.
Parking and traffic at the stadium are expected to be heavy, so people not attending the ceremony are advised to avoid the area around Greenville Boulevard and Charles Avenue.
Matt Crisp, co-founder and former chief operating officer of eVestment, an Atlanta-based financial technology company, will deliver keynote remarks. A two-time ECU alumnus, Crisp earned his bachelor of science in finance in 1993 and master of business administration in 1996.
“Our students are the heart and soul of Pirate Nation, and commencement is our chance to celebrate their achievements with all the pomp and circumstance we can muster,” said Chancellor Philip Rogers.
Parking
Parking lots will open about 7:30 am. Parking is first come, first-served in the designated lots around Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. There is no charge for parking and those with state-issued ADA placards will have spaces closer to the stadium.
Individuals will not be able to drive up close to the stadium to drop people off. Only those with approved placards will be allowed to access the forward parking lots and spaces.
Arrival time
Gates open at 8 a.m., but students should be sure to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. to ensure they are participating in the main event processional.
Arrival location
Once they have parked, graduates will report to one of four assigned locations around the stadium.
ECU’s individual schools and colleges will hold recognition ceremonies for their students on Friday and Saturday. For a complete schedule of these ceremonies or additional information, visit the ECU commencement website.
A link to livestream the main commencement ceremony will be posted on the site Friday morning.