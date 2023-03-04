Once a month, the post office building on Main Street in Swan Quarter also serves as the area’s only oral health care location for miles around.
East Carolina University’s School of Dental Medicine’s Hyde County Outreach Clinic, which occupies a few rooms in the rear of the small brick building, provides much-needed dental care to residents from Hyde and surrounding rural counties.
Created through outreach and partnerships born of necessity, the clinic has made the most of high-tech dental education and smalltown ingenuity since opening its doors in April 2022. Students and faculty have provided care for close to 75 patients from seven counties in its first year of operation.
“We’re relatively new here in Hyde County, so we’re still establishing our relationship with the county, getting to know the people,” said Dr. Rob Tempel, the school’s associate dean for extramural clinical practices, “but our books are full every day from start to finish, and our students are getting tremendous experience.”
Hyde County, which connects to Beaufort County to the west and reaches into a pocket of the Atlantic Ocean cradled by the Barrier Islands, joins Tyrrell and Camden counties as the only three of North Carolina 100 counties with no practicing dentists.
ECU’s partnerships with local health and government agencies work to create solutions to the lack of access and dental professional shortages. The program’s partners — which include the Hyde County Health Department, Hyde County government and the county commissioners, Ocracoke Health Center and Engelhard Medical Center, among others — have pledged to make a difference for those in remote, forgotten communities. The dental school’s part of that promise is to make sure patients receive quality care through strong provider-patient experiences that establish trust between the community and dental school.
“We want the citizens of Hyde County and nearby areas to know who we are and why we are there, and we want them to trust us to provide them with quality care,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, School of Dental Medicine dean. “It is our hope that they will consider us a part of their community.”
Set up with a check-in area at the front door and private, partitioned treatment spaces, the Hyde County Outreach Clinic can provide care for 16 patients per monthly visit, on average. Patients are screened and scheduled for appointments during which students, faculty and residents complete restorative care.
In 2019, the Anonymous Trust provided the School of Dental Medicine a grant award of $144,000 for portable dental equipment and personnel to launch the Hyde County Outreach Clinic. In December 2022, the Hearst Foundations — national philanthropic resources for organizations working in the fields of culture, education, health and social services — approved funding in the amount of $100,000 for the school to provide dental care to underserved, uninsured and low-income rural patients. Portable dental equipment and special patient care funds will allow the school to provide high-quality dental care to low-income, rural populations and veterans in North Carolina’s most medically underserved communities, beginning with the Hyde County clinic.
The county’s access to dental care has been spotty at best over the years — a practicing dentist left years ago, and a mobile dentist from Raleigh became overwhelmed with the demand and had to halt visits to the county.
No hard feelings, according to Luana Gibbs, Hyde County’s Health director, who says the absence of a dentist for years makes ECU’s presence even more meaningful.
“When there was an opportunity for us to make this happen, I was ready to jump on it,” said Gibbs, who held conversations about the project with Chadwick and Tempel even before the pandemic began.
The clinic, like the dental school’s facilities on campus and across the state, accept Medicaid, another obstacle that keeps many patients from receiving routine care. Some people hear about the clinic by word of mouth and come by to see what it’s all about, while others get referrals from the health department, the nearby federally qualified health center (FQHC) and other medical offices.
To help ease the distance between offices, the School of Dental Medicine has also equipped the health departments with cameras so that students and faculty in Greenville can help diagnose oral health problems from across the miles.
“We might only be here one day a month,” said Tempel, who also chairs the dental school’s community service and outreach committee, “but the health department and FQHC have cameras that we donated to them so that we can have live, synchronous conversations and help them diagnose the problem and see how urgent it is.”
ECU undergraduate student Wrenn Whitfield has an ideal vantage point to the clinic’s success so far. Whitfield, who is studying biochemistry, business administration and entrepreneurship, serves as the Hyde County project coordinator and virtually runs the clinic by scheduling patient appointments, ordering supplies and coordinating with the local health care agencies. A Kinston native, Whitfield has found the project particularly meaningful because she’s seen smalltown residents go without medical care — and she’s determined to be part of the solution.
“When I shadowed dentistry, I got to see how academics and service and creativity all came together through that, and I fell in love.”
In Hyde County — whose claims to fame include Okracoke Island, Farm Days festivities and not one stop light in the entire county — the air is always alive with birds. Two-lane roads snake through the wetlands, and signs announce the Historic Albemarle Highway and streets like Seed Tick Neck Road. A thin stretch of dirt road leads to the Bell Island Pier, while U.S. 264 skirts Lake Mattamuskeet, North Carolina’s largest natural lake.
Life in this rural scenic area is slow, but that’s part of its appeal, according to residents.
“It’s very rural, the people are super-friendly and it’s very laidback,” said Hyde County Clinic patient Jan Moore of Swan Quarter. “We’re about 15 or 20 years behind everyone else, and that’s not a bad thing. But people forget us because of where we’re located, and there’s nothing to draw people. That’s why we don’t have a lot of doctors or dentists or lawyers or anything else.”
ECU’s dental students are taking in the experiences the clinic offers. Fourth-year students spend nine weeks in three of the school’s community service learning centers (CSLCs) across the state, for 27 weeks of rigorous clinical experience. Students can volunteer to travel to the Hyde County Outreach Clinic when they are assigned to rotations in the service learning center in Ross Hall on campus. It has proven a popular, off-the-beaten-path option for students.
Fourth-year student Sung Baek, from Indian Trail, said caring for patients in Hyde County is like looking out for family.
“This means everything to me,” Baek said. “I kind of grew up in a similar situation in a rural county, and my parents were going through a lot of similar situations that I’ve seen in patients here. For me, it’s just about giving back and just imagining that’s my mom or my dad — and I would want the same thing for them, to have access to dental care.”
Moore said the clinic offers a resource that goes beyond restoring smiles; it also makes life easier for people with challenges like transportation.
“For a lot of people here, going to the next county is a big issue,” she said. “Having this right down the street is really nice. The more the community supports this, the more likely you are to keep coming back to us. This is desperately needed. Desperately needed.”
Part of the Hyde County clinic’s success comes from the unique model of the ECU School of Dental Medicine itself.
The eight CSLCs located across the state give students unprecedented clinical experiences that prepare them not only to practice dentistry but to understand and create solutions to the challenges of practicing in rural and underserved communities.
“It’s an extremely innovative school; it’s the only school with a model that has eight clinics throughout the states that are owned by ECU, manned by ECU and that teach to the same standards,” Tempel said. “Having a clinic like this shows the innovation that is promoted throughout the university to have us reach out to rural communities and provide innovative solutions to very challenging problems.”