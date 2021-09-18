The ECU Community School started its fifth year of operation on Aug. 23 with in-person instruction for all 114 enrolled scholars.
“The first couple of weeks have been very positive at the Community School,” said Tracy Cole, principal of the school. “The scholars are so excited to be back on campus.”
After the first day of class, Cole met with her staff to discuss what went well and any changes that needed to occur.
“There were several comments that students were attentive during class, and they seemed to be excited about being back. Students were eager to learn,” Cole said.
Many of the safety protocols from the previous academic year stayed in place including wearing face coverings and handwashing breaks. Physical distancing measures shifted according to North Carolina’s recommendations from 6 feet to 3 feet.
A new strategy that the Community School started this year was a partnership with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to provide on-site COVID-19 testing.
“If a scholar or a faculty/staff member starts displaying symptoms, and if we have the parent’s permission, a COVID-19 test can be administered on site,” Cole said.
Eunetta Spells, the school’s administrative support associate, administers the test, bags it and contacts MAKO, the Raleigh-based company the school has partnered with to process tests.
“This keeps families from having to run around Pitt County to find a place to test, and we have their results right away and can share them right away,” Cole said. “Many of our families have taken advantage of that.”
The ECU Community School thrives on partnerships throughout the university and community. One of these partnerships is with the ECU Staff Senate, which recently had its third annual supply drive for the Community School and South Greenville Elementary.
Boxes were set up in 16 locations across main campus and the health sciences campus. Staff members had a month to collect supplies before the scheduled drop-off on Sept. 3. Almost 1,600 school supplies were collected, including 265 packs or sticks of glue, 76 boxes of crayons, 122 spiral bound notebooks and 78 packs of paper.
“It was really exciting to be able to help,” said Kristin Wooten, staff senate secretary. “I’ve done some other volunteer activities with South Greenville, so I know how much this area needs these supplies. It’s really rewarding to be able to do this for them.”
The staff senate is looking for additional ways to connect with the Community School and give back.
The ECU Community School is seeking renewal for another five-year term from the UNC Board of Governors. To learn more about the school visit education.ecu.edu/ecucs .
Purple Pantry opens on health sciences campus
A valuable resource in decreasing food insecurity among East Carolina University students officially opened at the Health Sciences Campus Student Center on Aug. 31.
ECU’s Purple Pantry has provided students a place to collect their most needed food and hygiene items since opening on main campus in 2018. The new location on ECU’s health sciences campus will make this important service even more accessible to students in need.
“On college campuses, in general, a lot of people don’t think that students experience food insecurity, when in reality, sometimes the highest stress point that students face is where their next meal will be coming from,” said Lauren Howard, assistant director of the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement.
Food insecurity was already a prevalent issue at ECU that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard said, and students on the health sciences campus, many of whom are seeking advanced degrees, were no exception.
“We’ve been experiencing that need from different departments on this campus, during the past year, who were asking for our Pirate Packs for students,” said Howard, of the bags provided by the Purple Pantry that are filled with 10-15 pounds of food and hygiene items. “That is why we are excited to be on this campus and to be a resource for these students who people don’t think need help, but they do.”
The new Purple Pantry is housed in Room 122A on the first floor of the Health Sciences Student Center, which sits directly in the center of the health sciences campus.
“It’s exciting for us to be right in the hub of this campus and right off the bus loop because it will be easier for students to come here and get the items they need,” Howard said, adding there is also a side door students can exit through if they are concerned about the “stigma” of being seen getting items from the pantry.
College of Nursing Dean Sylvia Brown and School of Dental Medicine Dean Greg Chadwick were among the first to tour the new pantry.
“It is vitally important for our students to have access to resources like this one. Many times, they come from disadvantaged backgrounds, so having this type of facility available for them is just wonderful,” Brown said.
Chadwick said the Purple Pantry helps to address an unmet need on campus.
The health sciences Purple Pantry is open Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional details are available on the ECU Purple Pantry website . For more information about donations or collaborations, email purplepantry@ecu.edu or call 737-1669. Donations can also be made through the pantry’s Amazon Wishlist.