A five-year trend shows that most crime rates are down on East Carolina University’s campus, the university’s chief of police told its Board of Trustees on Thursday.
During a meeting of the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee on Thursday, Chief Jon Barnwell presented the annual safety and security report for 2021. Numbers were up from 2020 across the board, something that was no surprise to officers or trustees. The campus went remote from March to August of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reason why we increased is we opened back up,” Barnwell said. “We’re actually more on par (now) with the past few previous years.”
In 2021 five rapes, one more than the five-year average, were reported. That number was one in 2020. There was also one robbery and two aggravated assaults reported on campus in 2021, both up from zero in 2020.
Property crimes also rose, with 61 reports of larceny in 2021, 15 more than 2020’s 46. There were also seven burglary reports compared to two in 2020.
Reports of Title IX related crimes — rape, fondling, domestic or dating violence and stalking — were reported between 2017 and 2021. Last year, 16 rapes were reported, half of the 32 reported in 2019. Stalking reports hit a five-year high of 17. Those numbers, Barnwell said, include reports to any campus security staff member or entity, not just the police department.
In total, though, since 2017 violent and property crimes have been more than cut in half at ECU. Alcohol and drug violations have also dipped. Over 300 drug reports were made in 2017. That number’s now hovering below 100. Alcohol violations, likewise, have dropped below 50, from just over that number in 2017.
That trend is in line with the City of Greenville’s. Last month the Greenville Police Department reported that since 2016 the city has been trending downward in property and violent crimes, aside from an uptick in aggravated assaults.
Scott Shook, chairman of the board, inquired as to whether overdose numbers have been increasing on campus, and Barnwell said they have. Specifically, the chief said, students overdose on Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.
That issue has led officers to carry Narcan, which Barnwell said is available for students to carry through the Department of Student Health. Narcan is used in the emergency treatment of opioid overdoses.
Trustee Dave Fussell also wanted to know about the department’s employment situation. Barnwell said that three officer positions have been cut and that the department is still down four officers. The department currently has 58 officers on staff, he said.
On the subject of mental health, Barnwell revealed that the UNC System Office will be piloting the Safe Zone Mental Health smart phone app at ECU. He said that it can be expected to roll out in the fall. His hopes are that the app will address issues of anxiety and depression in a way to reduce the risk of self harm.