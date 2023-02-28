ECU dental jones

ECU dental hygienists Rachel Stewart and Jennifer Buck, from left, helped kick off the School of Dental Medicine’s Jones County School-Based Oral Health Prevention Program in early February.

 School of Dental Medicine

The East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine kicked off a new program earlier this month that will provide oral health care and dental hygiene education to schoolchildren in Jones County.

The Jones County School-Based Oral Health Prevention Program will provide care to students at Trenton Elementary/Jones Senior High School as well as Maysville, Pollocksville and Comfort elementary schools. Enrolled participants can receive clinical services that include cleanings, radiographs, fluoride varnish, sealants, silver diamine fluoride, comprehensive and periodic exams and teledentistry exams.


