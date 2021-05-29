Sonríe means “smile” in Spanish — and there were plenty to go around on May 16, when students, faculty, staff, residents and volunteers from East Carolina University’s School of Dental Medicine gathered in Ross Hall to provide free dental care for a group of Hispanic farmworkers from eastern North Carolina.
The school teamed with local organization Access East to provide a variety of procedures for more than a dozen patients for the event, which was appropriately named the “Sonríe Clinic.”
“We provided comprehensive care. Most of them sat morning and afternoon to get as much treatment as possible,” said Dr. Acela Martinez Luna, assistant professor and division director of clinical implantology for the school and one of the event organizers.
The event was a long time coming for members of the school’s chapter of the Hispanic Student Dental Association (HSDA), who had a vision for such a clinic years ago. In 2019, they were approached by representatives from Access East, a Greenville-based nonprofit corporation that nurtures collaborations between health care organizations devoted to coordinating access to quality care for vulnerable populations including chronically ill, indigent, underinsured and uninsured patients.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed original plans for the clinic, but when organizers received the go-ahead this year, they planned screening events to assess the needs of some of the farmworkers.
“The goal was to establish a program to provide care for Hispanic farmworkers in eastern North Carolina,” said Raul Garcia, ECU dental student and HSDA co-president. “One of the reasons we joined the ECU School of Dental Medicine is because of the mission and vision to provide health services for the underserved in North Carolina. We are able to, with the support of the School of Dental Medicine, bring the vision and mission to life.”
While the documentation necessary to perform screenings and care was in the works by late 2020, HSDA members set out raising funds, applying for grants and helping create a special fund for future clinics. Once approved, the students had a screening at a farm location, taking equipment necessary to accurately assess each worker’s dental care needs. That “mini clinic” began the process of building rapport and trust between patients and student and faculty providers — which continued during the May 16 Sonríe Clinic.
The final piece of putting the event together was gathering volunteers — a task Garcia said came easy because of the mission-driven dental school family.
Forty-five students volunteered to help with the Sonríe Clinic, along with 12 faculty members and three residents. Other school, community and Access East staff and volunteers assisted with care, interpreting and administrative work. Pre-dental ECU students were also invited to participate.
Research looks at stepparent stereotype
Although the fairy tale of the wicked stepmother is a tale as old as time, the effects of blending children with their new stepfamilies may not be as grim as once thought.
In fact, new research shows that stepchildren are not at a disadvantage compared to their peers from single-parent households and actually experience better outcomes than their half siblings — good news for the more than 113 million Americans that are part of a steprelationship.
Led by ECU anthropologist Ryan Schacht and researchers from the University of Utah, the study, “Was Cinderella just a fairy tale? Survival differences between stepchildren and their half-siblings,” is available in the May edition of the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B .
The study challenges the “Cinderella effect” theory. The effect contends that conflict within stepfamilies over physical, financial and emotional resources leads to higher mortality risks for stepchildren, and is a main factor in higher rates of abuse and neglect. The phenomenon suggests that stepparents play a major role in this abuse, hoarding resources for their biological children and leading to negative outcomes for stepchildren.
Schacht proposes that previous studies have placed blame for the negative outcomes associated with parental loss on stepparents yet have done so through an “apples-to-oranges comparison.” Specifically, they compare the long-term outcomes of children who have suffered trauma like parental loss versus children from stable households. When the team compared stepchild outcomes more appropriately among those children who too have experienced the economic and emotional hardships associated with parental loss, they found no difference. Specifically, the introduction of stepparents did not increase stepchild mortality.
“The idea of a stepparent, especially the stepmother, as being an agent of evil seems to be a story as old as time,” Schacht said. “It’s easy to sell the Cinderella effect’s result because we’ve been told these stories about the problems that stepfamilies experience for hundreds of years.
“We’re not denying that some stepchildren suffer. However, if we truly believe it is the stepparent that is the source of negative outcomes for a stepchild, then we need to compare similar environments and experiences. A child that hasn’t lost a parent through death or divorce hasn’t experienced the same trauma that a stepchild has; comparing those two experiences and blaming the stepparent for diverging outcomes isn’t a fair comparison.”
The study compared the mortality of stepchildren whose parents remarried after the death of a spouse to children whose parents did not remarry and found three key findings:
- Parental mortality has a negative effect on children under 18 years old, especially for infants losing a mother;
- Children whose parents remarried after the loss of a spouse did not suffer a mortality rate any greater than children whose parents did not remarry; and
- Stepchildren received a protective effect when a half sibling was introduced to their new family.
“The metrics of what makes a family successful — household stability, relationship stability and economic stability — are achieved by stepparents investing in their stepchildren to make that a reality. Coming in with an antagonistic approach doesn’t make sense if stepparents want their relationship to succeed,” Schacht said.
The research team analyzed a data set of more than 400,000 children from Utah from 1847-1940. Schacht said the time period provided an opportunity to analyze stepchild mortality rates in families during a natural fertility period where families were larger in size and most stepfamilies were formed due to the death of a parent.
The study adds that children who have suffered parental loss have more in common with their peers from single-parent households, facing many of the same educational, economic and health care disparities.
Schacht hopes the study will shed a light on public policy funding for interventions for families that have suffered parental loss.