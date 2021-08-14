The sight of blue lights flashing in a rearview mirror can make your heart race — especially for inexperienced drivers.
Learning the do’s and don’ts of being pulled over has helped ease anxiety for East Carolina University driving boot camp participants who role-played a mock stop with ECU Police Department officers on Aug. 3.
Nine young women and men in their teens and 20s — many of whom are on the autism spectrum and intend to get a driver’s license — spent the week learning the rules of the road in a simulated environment at ECU’s College of Allied Health Sciences.
The ECU Department of Occupational Therapy, whose faculty members and students have worked for many years with older drivers to maintain safe driving skills, started the boot camp in 2015 after discovering scarce research or support for driving instruction for young adults with special needs.
Getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage to adulthood, and occupational therapy professor Anne Dickerson — who taught her own son with high-level autism to drive — saw an opportunity to help others achieve greater independence and confidence.
The activity with ECU police officers is one most remembered by participants each yea, Dickerson said.
ECU community affairs officers Kimberly Bell, Travis Kornegay and Isaiah Hill started with a five-minute Greenville Police Department video titled “What to Do If You’re Stopped by Police,” leaving plenty of time for questions and answers on traffic stop etiquette.
“What if I’m so nervous I can’t talk?” asked one boot camper. Officers assured the class that it can happen and it’s OK, and to try to be courteous and stay calm. “Follow the directions you’re given, and you’ll be fine,” Hill said.
After the in-class presentation, everyone walked to the parking lot where participants took turns getting inside a car. One by one, the officers pulled their patrol car behind each student driver for simulated offenses such as speeding. The activity provided valuable, positive interaction with the officers.
“Everyone needs to be educated and informed on law enforcement no matter their situation,” Bell said. “We love the opportunity to communicate and work with them.”
Landon Farmer, 21, of Virginia, wants to get a driver’s license to be able to get to work on his own. He said the boot camp has taught him more about public transportation options and ride-booking services. He also learned about controlling behaviors that could make his driving less safe.
Before advancing to actual vehicles, participants spent time in an interactive driving simulator that taught them how to use the steering wheel and pedals simultaneously and recorded scenarios like a missed stop sign or complicated intersection to help avoid future mistakes. They also learned how to navigate their community, from using GPS and reading maps to riding an ECU Transit bus.
Beyond the mechanics of driving, an integral part of camp is spending time with others who often have trouble making friends or who may be ignored or bullied at school because of their differences.
ECU occupational therapy graduate student Emily Mitchum said she and other ECU students have been impressed with the participants.
“They have great intuition about driving and the process of driving,” Mitchum said. “It’s been fun getting to know them.”
The camp also gave graduate students hands-on clinical experience, she said.
Grant continues partnership with Wilson school
An ECU associate professor will examine the outcomes of emotional poverty training on teacher practice in Wilson thanks to funding from a grant from the Engagement Scholarship Consortium (ESC) .
The $5,000 ESC Engaged Scholarship Research/Creative Activities Grant awarded to the College of Nursing’s Dr. Deborah Tyndall continues a partnership with Wilson County Schools that began in 2013.
The study will examine outcomes of emotional poverty training on teacher practice to study its effect on student perspectives of school connectedness and attitudes on seeking help.
Defined as the belief by students that adults and peers in their school care about them and their learning, school connectedness has been found to have the potential to offset risk factors that lead to negative student educational and mental health outcomes, Tyndall said.
Tyndall’s project will include focus groups with teachers to explore their use of school connectedness strategies, and both surveys and focus groups with students to learn more about their attitudes toward school connectedness and their willingness to seek help from school staff.
“We anticipate that this project will allow us to compare perceptions between teachers and students regarding school connectedness,” Tyndall said. “These findings will be critical in identifying appropriate interventions to improve school connectedness at Toisnot Middle School.”
Developed by educator Dr. Ruby Payne, emotional poverty workshops have been used by thousands to better recognize when students’ disruptive behaviors in the classroom may be due to mental health or emotional needs.
Emotional poverty can occur in all demographics, but students at low-income schools may be more at risk. Toisnot is a Title I school in which 72% of students are considered economically disadvantaged. In-school suspension rates are seven times higher than the state average, Tyndall said.
Tyndall partnered with Toisnot in 2019 and led an Engagement and Outreach Scholars Academy (EOSA) with the school. After attending support service team meetings at the school, Toisnot administrators worked with Tyndall to find priority areas that her research could address, including teacher attentiveness and responsiveness to their students’ emotional states.
“Focusing on community engagement has made me think outside of my researcher bubble and be more considerate of what is important to our community,” Tyndall said. “It’s been a rewarding experience to give back to my community. In the eight years I have partnered with Wilson County Schools, I have gained a whole new level of respect for the work that school leaders and teachers do for students.”
Tyndall plans to begin the next phase of her project with a presentation to teachers and staff at the school this month.
In addition to Tyndall, the partnership has included participation from several ECU students, including College of Nursing doctoral candidates and EC Scholars as part of the EOSA program.
The ESC is composed of higher education institutions that work to build strong university-community partnerships. The consortium includes 41 universities from across the country, including the University of Alabama, Michigan State University, Virginia Tech and Ohio State University.
ECU and its partners have received past honors from the ESC, including for work in agricultural health and safety and high school athletics safety reform.