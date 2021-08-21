Dr. Helena Feder, East Carolina University associate professor of literature and environment in the Department of English and director of the Great Books program, will host a reception, sculpture unveiling and launch of her new book, “You Are the River,” at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at ECU’s outdoor sculpture garden between Joyner Library and Mendenhall.
The event is a culmination of Feder’s 2019-20 Mellon/ACLS Scholar and Society Fellowship spent in residence at the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA). While there, Feder worked on three book manuscripts, “Close Reading the Anthropocene,” “You Are the River” and “Apprehensions” (still in progress).
“You Are the River” is a collection of 75 literary responses to 75 works in the NCMA permanent collection. Feder said the idea for the volume came, in part, from the workshops she offered at the museum before COVID-19 closed its doors in March 2020. The museum has since reopened and 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the state appropriation that contributed to its establishment.
“The volume features writing by the most acclaimed and accomplished writers in North Carolina, including Dorianne Laux, shortlisted for a Pulitzer in 2020, N.C. Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green, Michael Parker, David Gessner, Liza Wieland, Michael McFee, Fred Chappell, Jill McCorkle, Dan Wallace, Marianne Gingher, Linda Beatrice Brown and many others,” Feder said, “as well as work by several talented emerging writes, including one piece by a museum workshop participant.”
Contributing authors who will read at the event include Green and ECU’s Wieland, Luke Whisnant, John Hoppenthaler, Alex Albright and Peter Makuck.
The Great Books sculpture is an interactive take-a-book/leave-a-book library designed to demonstrate the connection between — and importance of — the arts and the humanities.
Feder said she enjoys when people ask her about the Great Books program because it gives her the opportunity to tell them more about ECU.
“English is a flagship department, staffed by some of the most talented creative writers and scholars of literature, writing, linguistics and media in the state,” Feder said. “Great Books is a multidisciplinary comparative humanities program, with faculty from seven different departments. We teach a wide range of key texts of many languages, disciplines and cultures, from antiquity to the present.
“The world needs students with both broad and deep cultural literacy, with the knowledge and skills an education in our Great Books program provides. Whether our majors become journalists, lawyers, educators, doctors, scientists, editors or public leaders, they will be critical and creative thinkers,” she said.
This event is a fundraiser for the Great Books program, and Feder is happy to speak with anyone interested in contributing to the program’s mission. Event tickets are limited and available online at www.ecuarts.com . If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.give.ecu.edu/greatbooks . For questions, call the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences at 328-6249 or email thcas@ecu.edu .
Additional $4.3M grant expands principal preparation program
ECU’s College of Education has received a $4.3 million grant to expand the PIRATE Leadership Academy (PLA).
The academy, established last year with a $3.7 million grant, prepares principals to lead schools across eastern North Carolina. The additional funding will increase the total grant amount to $8 million and allow ECU to prepare 100 principal fellows through June 2028.
ECU was one of six UNC System schools to receive grants from the North Carolina Principal Fellows Program.
“This new award builds on the PLA’s regional partnership with superintendents and administrators across 30 school districts in eastern North Carolina to recruit and identify ‘proven and experienced’ instructional leaders and teacher leaders who have a desire to lead and serve their communities as school principals,” said Dr. Hal Holloman, Department of Educational Leadership professor and leader of the program.
Each year, 20 principal fellows will be admitted into either the northeast or southeast cohort. The PLA partners with 30 school districts in eastern North Carolina, including 17 in the Northeast Regional Education Service Alliance (NERESA) and 13 in the Southeast Education Alliance (SEA).
“These 30 districts have a great need for a sustained principal preparation pipeline of highly effective and transformational school leaders,” Holloman said. “The program will utilize forecasting by partner school districts of their anticipated school administrator needs through 2030 to aid in determining which districts need principal fellows and in which years.”
Each fellow will receive funding equivalent to their salary for both years in the program as well as their tuition, fees and textbooks.
The PLA has a three-pronged focus on rural leadership, instructional leadership, and restorative and vitality leadership. The goal is to train and revitalize future principals who will understand the realities of teacher burnout and will promote restorative and vitalizing practices for themselves and others. These principals will be effective advocates for the success of all students, families and teachers.
“We are very proud of the work Dr. Hal Holloman and Dr. Karen Jones have completed in their first year of the Pirate Leadership Academy. It is very exciting that these two professors, along with Dr. Travis Lewis, secured an additional $4.3 million grant to expand the program,” said Dr. Marjorie Ringler, educational leadership department chair. “The leadership preparation is tailored to address the unique leadership opportunities that present themselves in rural districts. Principal fellows will be equipped to address social, emotional, poverty and equity aspects of educational leadership.”
To learn more about the program, contact Holloman at hollomanh@ecu.edu.