East Carolina University has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago.

The chairwoman of ECU’s faculty raised questions about a proposed change to the UNC System’s policy regarding employee political activities on the same day trustees voted to approve a resolution affirming free speech and academic freedom.

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the “Resolution on the Affirmation of Academic Freedom and Freedom of Speech” during its Friday meeting. There was no discussion prior to the vote.


