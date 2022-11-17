The UNC Board of Governors will decide today if East Carolina University and four other UNC System schools can admit more out-of-state students in the coming years.
The governors' Committee on Education Planning, Policies and Programs, recommended raising the limit of nonresident undergraduate students accepted to 25 percent of total enrollment, up from 18 percent. In addition to ECU, the policy also would cover UNC Asheville, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke and Western Carolina University.
The full board will vote on the request when it meets at 9 a.m. today in Ballroom A of ECU’s Main Campus Student Center. It periodically holds sessions on the campuses of the UNC System’s 16 institutions. It last met in Greenville in 2016.
“We’re enthusiastic at ECU that we’ll have another tool in our toolbox to be able to address many of the demographic challenges that are facing our state and our country,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “The most important part is it doesn’t take away from North Carolina students being able to attend our institution. We’ll continue to prioritize them.”
The university has already been aggressively marketing and recruiting students living in states in the Mid-Atlantic/Interstate 95 corridor, he said, and the results have been positive. ECU had a 10 percent increase in out-of-state students enrolling during the last enrollment cycle, he said.
“We think there is room for further growth,” Rogers said.
ECU’s out-of-state student enrollment this fall was 738 students, said David English, UNC System vice president for academic affairs. Next year, with the 25 percent enrollment cap, 947 out-of-state students could enroll, a 209-student increase.
The other four schools can add between 18 to 172 additional students with the new enrollment cap, according to data presented to the committee.
The Board of Governors revised the residency policy several years ago to increase the cap for Elizabeth City State University and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to 50 percent, N.C. A&T University and N.C. Central University to 35 percent and Fayetteville State University and Winston-Salem State University to 25 percent.
Appalachian State University, N.C. State University, UNC Chapel Hill, UNC Charlotte and UNC Wilmington are still at the 18 percent cap because more than 90 percent of in-state applicants are accepted.
Since ECU and the other four schools are not at full enrollment and have unused space, increasing out-of-state students won’t require additional residence halls or classroom space, English said.
While North Carolina A&T’s out-of-state enrollment cap is at 35 percent, the school has violated that policy for the last two years, with 41 percent of enrolled students coming from out-of-state, said Jennifer Haygood, senior vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer for the system.
UNC System policy states that if out-of-state enrollment percentages are violated for two consecutive years, the budget of the school will be reduced. It’s proposed that A&T’s budget be reduced by $1.97 million. The money will be allocated to the UNC Need-Based Grant Financial Aid Program for resident undergraduate students.
One committee member argued that A&T students should be the ones that benefit from the $1.97 million increase. Staff said it’s the system’s policy to not return the money to the campus who violated its cap.
The committee voted to recommend the reallocation.
The Educational Planning, Policies and Programs Committee also heard a report on recommended changes to the minimum eligibility requirements for undergraduate admissions.
The UNC System currently has a 15-course minimum eligibility requirement for incoming freshmen. The required courses are four English, four math, three science, two second language and two social studies courses, said Bethany Meighen, vice president for student affairs.
The UNC System earlier this year created a group to review the current requirements to see if changes were needed. The review’s goal was to decrease barriers to higher education without reducing standards, Meighen said.
After meeting with state Department of Public Instruction officials and representatives of the North Carolina Association of Independent Schools and reviewing the requirements of other university systems, Meighen said it was determined the second language requirement should be replaced with a requirement of two additional academic courses from English, math, science, world languages, arts, music, computer science or other college preparatory disciplines.
Meighen said school administrators said there are numerous students with learning disabilities who are qualified to attend college, but don’t apply because of the second language requirement. Meighen said it’s difficult to create accommodations to help learning disabled students pass those classes.
“We are missing out on students who are really qualified but their brains don’t work that way,” Meighen said.
There was discussion about replacing the fourth math requirement with advanced placement computer science or computer principles. However, educators at the N.C. School of Science and Math and N.C. State University said while the courses do engage students in computer science, they don’t offer enough math to replace calculus.
Several board members pointed out some degrees require second language courses for graduation. They asked if students will need remedial language courses before taking college language courses.
It was also asked if ending the language requirement was counterintuitive to the goal of producing world citizens.
Meighen re-emphasized the goal was to get otherwise qualified students into the university system.
System administrators plan to present the proposal to the entire board of governors in January and have the board vote in February so the plan can be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.