The East Carolina University Board of Trustees met Tuesday to consider a plan to reorganize academic divisions.

 ECU News Services

East Carolina University announced Wednesday that its supporters contributed a record $69.8 million in philanthropic support during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The annual fundraising effort surpassed last year’s mark of $48.3 million and the previous record of $56 million, set in 2016, the university reported. The fundraising total includes $35.3 million for main campus priorities, $24.5 million for ECU Athletics and $9.9 million for health sciences priorities.


