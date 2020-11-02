East Carolina University on Monday announced it has furloughed 99 employees who work in housing and dining as part of ongoing response to revenue loss related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A news release said furloughed employees work in departments that have experienced significant revenue declines in the divisions of Student Affairs and Administration & Finance — areas that were directly affected when dorms were largely shuttered in August.
Some of the 99 employees will be placed on furlough for a set number of days while others will be on full furlough for the remainder of the fiscal year, the release said. The action has been reviewed and approved in accordance to UNC System guidelines.
“During the semester, we’ve witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the university in multiple ways," Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said in the release. "Due to our pivot to undergraduate online instruction in August, the university has issued prorated refunds for housing and dining. Additionally, the reduction in students staying on campus has adversely affected housing and dining revenue streams. Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenue has again forced an institutional response.”
The university estimates that revenue shortfalls will total more than $25 million for the fall semester and additional furloughs may be announced before the year is out, Mitchelson said.
“We continue to have to make hard decisions regarding the financial future for our university," he said.
Units that provide auxiliary services rely on the sale of goods or services to fund their operations, the release said. State law does not allow ECU to use tuition or state-appropriated funds to cover any revenue shortfall in such units. ECU’s fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.
Human resources personnel are working with affected employees and providing them with information, guidelines and FAQs related to furloughs.
Furloughs may include salary reductions or leave without pay, the release said. Employees will receive information from HR about benefits when notified; furloughed employees still are eligible to participate in the State Health Plan and they continue to accrue leave.