East Carolina University students will bring holiday cheer this week with a glass ornament sale and musical events.
A handblown glass holiday sale featuring glass ornaments, flowers, vases, cups, bowls and sculptures made at ECU’s GlasStation in Farmville will be Thursday and Friday in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (CFAC) office at the Proctor-Yongue House on Fifth Street (across from Jenkins Fine Arts Center) in Greenville.
Supporters of the college — Friends of the School of Art and Design, School of Music, S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series, etc. — will have an opportunity to shop first from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday. The public sale is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. Proceeds will support the GlasStation facility and programs.
In conjunction with the December Uptown First Friday, the CFAC will have an Art Jam with TubaChristmas from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Proctor-Yongue House. The Merry TubaChristmas performance will feature traditional holiday songs arranged for a large ensemble of tubas, baritones, euphoniums and sousaphones.
Also Friday, the ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir will present Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. The event is free and open to the public, and face coverings are required. For more information, call 328-6851.