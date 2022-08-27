The founder of an organization that advocates for victims of domestic violence is opening an online boutique next week on what would have been her sister’s 29th birthday.

Logan Whitehurst chose Aug. 31 for the Elegant Touch Boutique launch in honor of her sister, Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was killed in an act of domestic violence in May 2019. On Aug. 31 of that year, the Whitehurst family began Caitlyn’s Courage, a nonprofit which has among its goals to increase awareness of domestic violence.

