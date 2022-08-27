The founder of an organization that advocates for victims of domestic violence is opening an online boutique next week on what would have been her sister’s 29th birthday.
Logan Whitehurst chose Aug. 31 for the Elegant Touch Boutique launch in honor of her sister, Caitlyn Whitehurst, who was killed in an act of domestic violence in May 2019. On Aug. 31 of that year, the Whitehurst family began Caitlyn’s Courage, a nonprofit which has among its goals to increase awareness of domestic violence.
Wednesday’s online launch at shopeltb.com will be accompanied by a pop-up event at Whitehurst Lakehouse Venue, 1515 Sticks Road, Washington, N.C.
“I’m doing a butterfly release to include (Caitlyn) in that,” Logan, 23, said, adding that a butterfly is incorporated into her boutique’s logo in honor of Caitlyn. “This launch is very special because it’s being held on my sister’s birthday. There’s a lot of tribute.”
Logan, a 2020 graduate of East Caroline University with a degree in fashion, plans to donate 10 percent of the boutique’s proceeds to Caitlyn’s Courage during October, which is domestic violence awareness month. Caitlyn’s Courage will host its annual fundraiser, a masquerade gala, Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaitlynsCourage.