East Carolina University this spring will hold a full complement of graduation ceremonies for the first time since the pandemic began, the university announced on Wednesday.
The spring ceremonies will include a single commencement at 9 a.m. on May 6 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in addition to department recognitions on May 6 and May 7.
ECU held virtual ceremonies in May and December 2020 and held modified in-person ceremonies in 2021. No department recognitions have been held since 2020.
All spring 2022 graduates and eligible summer 2022 graduates, including those earning undergraduate, master's, doctoral and professional degrees, will be required to complete an RSVP form to participate May 6 commencement ceremony by April 10, a news release said.
The required RSVP process will assist with logistical planning, guest seating and safety protocols. The release said students who have completed the RSVP by April 10 will receive additional emailed instructions.
Safety measures will be in place although less restrictive. The university on Monday announced masks will no longer be required fro indoor events on campus starting March 7 and COVID-19 cases reach lower levels.
Each college recognition ceremony, unlike the university commencement ceremony, will require tickets for entry. Plans for the college recognition ceremonies are still in development. The exact times and dates will be announced in coming weeks.
Updates and information will be posted at commencement.ecu.edu. Updates will include information about the commencement speaker, parking, hotels, RSVPs and more.