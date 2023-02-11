ECH Health’s decision to close five clinics has rekindled talk about the struggles of rural health care and whether Medicaid expansion would help keep doors open.

This health system announced in January it would close five primary care clinics, including locations in Williamston and Snow Hill, and its inpatient behavioral health unit in Roanoke Rapids by March. The closures will cut operating expenses to help make up for a $46 million revenue loss the system suffered in the 2022 fiscal year.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.