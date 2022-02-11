ECU Health leadership said that a logo has been finalized to roll out in early spring, and a new funding model for state universities could lead to requests for more money for the Brody School of Medicine and other programs.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, dean of the medical school and CEO of Vidant Health, presented a timeline for the joint operation of East Carolina University and Vidant Health to the ECU Board of Trustees Health Sciences Committee on Thursday afternoon.
He told trustees that a brand manual was finished and a licensing agreement was signed this week. A team is working to announce a logo and reveal it to the public.
“That is a huge amount of work,” Waldrum told the board. “Websites, how we send out bills, what the names of hospitals are. Nine hospitals across eastern North Carolina are being rebranded. Hundreds of practice sites.”
“We are really excited about the brand and think it will represent ECU Health. There is a lot to come and the work will start becoming more public in the early spring, and then the real work of taking signs down and rolling across eastern North Carolina to put them up (will begin).”
As part of the branding efforts Waldrum and other ECU leaders have been holding forums with Brody alumni and other interested parties. Future endeavors will include joint town halls at Rotary Clubs and other local organizations.
Planning also has started on the Brody School’s new $215 million building, part of a state budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Nov. 18. Waldrum said that ads posted for designers are set to close Feb. 22 and that a committee will begin its shortlisting and interview process soon after. The final decision will come before trustees. A site has not been selected for the building.
One trustee questioned when the board can expect a clearer picture of the realignment’s financial impact on Brody. Waldrum said that the budgeting process is ongoing, with a need to better understand the current situation with the medical school. He said that more information should be available at the board’s April 11 meeting.
Committee Chairman Tom Furr questioned whether more state funding could be expected. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers told the board that a new proposed funding model could permit a growing Brody School to request funding relative to its class size from legislators directly.
Information about the funding model was presented to the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee earlier in the day. Rogers told that committee he had spoken with chancellors across the system early Thursday about the UNC System’s approach to a new strategic plan to be introduced in May.
Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor for administration and finance, explained that funding for Brody and the ECU School of Dental Medicine would be based on a statement to lawmakers of expected growth.
“They would have to say I want to grow the dental or the medical program by this number of students,” Coleman said. “There would be a single request that goes to the legislature as a one-line item that says we want to grow Brody School of Medicine by X students, this is what we would like for it.”
UNC Chapel Hill is testing such a funding model now, and the Board of Governors would grant ECU the same lead time in implementing a program like the one established by UNC.
Rogers told the Health Sciences Committee that the new funding formula would mean that schools approved to grow their class sizes would be able to ask for more funding up front. The Board of Governors has already approved the Brody School to grow its class size but that would require funding from the legislature, he said.
Finance and Facilities
As far as the current funding model for non-medical or dental students, Coleman said it places focus on enrollment growth over student success.
“It is not transparent, it is very complicated,” Coleman said. “The cost factors are outdated. For example, the average teaching cost at ECU might be $90,000, so that is what we are going to be funded on. Charlotte could be $100,000, so automatically they will get more for every student credit hour because their teaching cost is higher. The inequity is built in from the very beginning of the model.”
The proposed model would be based on performance funding for student credit hours for resident students only. No non-resident credit hours will be in the model, though the university will receive receipts, meaning that those hours will not be factored into appropriation numbers by the state. Student success, student debt, cost and a fourth metric selected by universities and based on the UNC System’s new strategic plan.
“We can have flat enrollment but, because we performed well, get funds from the legislature,” Coleman said. “We can have enrollment grow, remain flat for performance, and still earn credit for student credit hours.”
“The last option is if we have enrollment decrease and performance improvement, the result is also an increase in credit hours compared to what just your student credit hours would drive.”
The funding model was not an action item.
The committee voted to move a decision on treating athletes on full scholarships as in-state residents before the full board on Friday.
Coleman said that a decision in the state budget bill amended a general statute to say that all undergraduate full scholarship students can be considered North Carolina residents for the purpose of the UNC system.
Athletes from out of state would be charged in-state tuition and the university would receive appropriations for the students since they are considered residents.
The full board will reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday. In addition to the scholarship decision, the board will vote on a new background check policy and changes to the university’s annual audit plans.