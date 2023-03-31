ECU Health Sign 2

The first visible sign of the joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health went up in May when the ECU Health Medical Center sign was placed near the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road.

 Contributed photo

ECU Heath on Friday announced that it will no longer require healthy patients, visitors and team members to wear masks at its facilities, including ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville 

Effective on Monday, the decision to make masks optional reflects current infectious disease rates in ECH Health communities and hospitals, the announcement said.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.