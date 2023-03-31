...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
The first visible sign of the joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health went up in May when the ECU Health Medical Center sign was placed near the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road.
ECU Heath on Friday announced that it will no longer require healthy patients, visitors and team members to wear masks at its facilities, including ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville
Effective on Monday, the decision to make masks optional reflects current infectious disease rates in ECH Health communities and hospitals, the announcement said.
"Eastern North Carolina, along with the rest of the state, has seen a steady decline in infectious virus hospitalizations and positive cases in the community," the announcement said. "This, combined with widespread levels of immunity due to vaccines, boosters and natural immunity, has led to a lower risk of spread in the health care setting."
While masking will be optional patients may request their specific care team to wear a mask while providing direct care, the announcement said. Additionally, ECU Health will continue to mask for certain patients, particularly for those who have an infectious virus or who are immuno-compromised.
To continue to mitigate the spread of infectious viruses, ECU Health will require masking for those who feel sick or have symptoms of an infectious virus: fever, cough and runny nose.
The announcement said visitors who choose to wear a mask or are required to wear a mask should use surgical masks or N95/KN95 masks as long as they are clean, intact, without a valve and have no visible gaps. Masks will remain available upon entry at ECU Health facilities for those who choose to wear a mask or must wear a mask.
ECU Health continues to monitor infectious virus rates across the state and in eastern North Carolina to best protect team members and those we serve. The new masking guidelines will remain in effect for as long as infectious diseases are low in the region and pose minimal risk, the announcement said.
Masking guidance may be adjusted as needed based on the prevalence of infectious viruses in the region, including reinstating universal masking, in the event of a significant surge or new infectious disease, the announcement said.