It’s a dog’s life for ECU Health Medical Center’s latest therapy assistant who spends his workdays eating snacks, fetching balls and snuggling with patients.

Clive, a golden retriever and yellow lab mix, is a registered service dog and therapy dog who now clocks in twice a week at the medical center to bring comfort to patients and team members, ECU Health announced Monday.

