A new logo that will announce the presence of ECU Health across eastern North Carolina will be unveiled on Thursday, Vidant and East Carolina University announced.
The unveiling signifies a stronger partnership announced between Vidant Health and ECU Physicians last year. The event will be held at 11 a.m. in Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center, 524 Moye Blvd.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers; Dr. Michael Waldrum, Vidant Health CEO and dean of the Brody School of Medicine; and Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean at the medical school will unveil the logo and explain the “why” behind it, a spokesman said.
“The ECU Health logo will capture the essence of an innovative regional health system comprised of more than 13,000 dedicated health care workers, a thriving university, current and future generations of doctors committed to caring for North Carolina and the unwavering commitment of two organizations working collaboratively to transform the east,” said Brian Wudkwych, Vidant Health public relations manager.
The leaders also will discuss how the new logo will be rolled out when its usage begins in May.
ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health approved a joint operating agreement in November to begin integration of their health care practices.
The medical school and health care system remain separate legal entities but they will combine clinical and medical practices and operate under the name ECU Health.