A Vidant Health team member collects a sample at Vidant’s Greenville COVID-19 testing site on the corner of Statonsburg Road and Wellness Drive.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

ECU Health on Thursday announced that it will shut down COVID-19 testing sites, citing a significant decrease in demand and people’s ability to test at home, and that 144 employees across the system will have to seek other employment when they do.

All 13 ECU Health medical group clinics and the drive-thru testing site in Greenville will be closed on July 29 a news release from ECU Health said. The release said the decision comes as North Carolina nears the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency, set to be lifted mid-August.


