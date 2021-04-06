East Carolina University is hosting a mass vaccination clinic Wednesday through Friday at Minges Coliseum as North Carolina opens the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public.
College students are the target for the clinic but it is open to everyone from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Appointments are encouraged but not required and can be made at https://studenthealth.ecu.edu/covid.
Students, faculty, staff and members of the general public 18 and older can participate in the ECU clinic, a news release said. North Carolina set today to make the vaccine available to the general public.
Statewide, anyone age 16 and older may receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been approved for those who are 18 and older.
ECU's clinic will be distributing the one-shot J&J vaccine option until supplies run out. ECU students, faculty and staff are asked to bring their 1Card and are encouraged to bring a friend and/or family member.
East Carolina University has partnered with Vidant Health and Pitt County to operate the clinic. Giveaways and prizes will be provided by Starbucks, Dowdy Student Stores and other partners are planned, the release said.
ECU Transit will provide transportation to Minges, including direct shuttles on campus from the Main Campus Student Center and from off-campus apartment complexes.
The complexes affiliated with ECU Transit will be part of a 30-minute loop between the complexes and Minges. The routes will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the last route leaving Minges at 4:30 p.m. each day.
College Week is aimed at providing college-age students easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Vidant Health hosted the first clinic days April 5-6 at the Greenville Convention Center.
Email ecucovidvaccine@ecu.edu or visit the ECU Vaccine website for more information. Visit myspot.nc.gov for information about other vaccine opportunities.