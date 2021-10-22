Proposals for redrawing North Carolina’s congressional, state House and state Senate maps are on the General Assembly’s website, giving the public time to review before two days of public hearings beginning Monday.
The House Redistricting Committee posted one congressional map and one state House map on Friday. The Senate Redistricting Committee posted its maps earlier in the week.
Hearings will be held Monday and Tuesday. The 3 p.m. meetings will be held in a legislative committee room in Raleigh and two remote locations.
Tuesday’s 3 p.m. meeting will include a remote location in the auditorium of East Carolina Heart Institute, ECU Health Science Campus, 115 Heart Drive, Greenville.
There also will be a 5:30 p.m. meeting held via WebEx on both days that can be viewed via personal devices.
The Senate Redistricting Committee released six congressional maps and one state Senate map developed Republicans or Democrats and posted on the state legislature’s redistricting website.
The Senate congressional maps present multiple configurations for Pitt and surrounding counties. In three of the Senate maps, Pitt is divided between the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts; in two others it’s wholly in the 1st or 2nd; one has it divided between the 2nd and 4th districts.
The House Congressional map has all of Pitt County in the area currently known as the 3rd district except for a tiny sliver of western Pitt County that is placed in what is currently known as the 1st District.
The Senate’s legislative map groups Pitt and Edgecombe counties together in Senate District 4.
The House Legislative map divides Pitt into a northern District 8 and southern District 7.