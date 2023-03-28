ECU voting

East Carolina University was recognized for its efforts to engage students in voting, including placing an early voting location inside of the university’s Main Campus Student Center in 2019. 

 Archives/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina University has joined more than 250 campuses nationwide in being designated as a Voter Friendly Campus, the university announced.

The designation, based on campus activities during the 2022 election cycle, in effect through 2024, said Dennis McCunney, intercultural affairs director.


