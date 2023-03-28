...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina University was recognized for its efforts to engage students in voting, including placing an early voting location inside of the university’s Main Campus Student Center in 2019.
East Carolina University has joined more than 250 campuses nationwide in being designated as a Voter Friendly Campus, the university announced.
The designation, based on campus activities during the 2022 election cycle, in effect through 2024, said Dennis McCunney, intercultural affairs director.
“This is a product of a team effort — from community partners like the Pitt County Board of Elections to our student democracy leaders to our professional staff and senior campus leaders,” McCunney said. “At ECU, our entire campus community is deeply committed to working together to strengthen our democracy and remember that we have a shared future. This recognition is only one step along that critically important journey.”
As part of the designation, ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement continues to provide nonpartisan voter registration. In the fall of 2022, the center registered 175 students to vote in person using the state’s paper voter registration forms.
The organization also offers civic engagement opportunities for students, including multiple ways for students to get registered to vote and educated about the process, a Citizen U workshop series, a civility program called Dinner and Discourse, and an Alternative Break Experience that has a civic engagement focus.
“We do year-round programming, it’s not just based on presidential election years because in North Carolina you have elections every year,” said Alex R. Dennis, senior assistant director of the Center for Leadership & Civic Engagement.
In 2022, the center partnered with several student organizations and the Department of Political Science to hold a mayoral debate for the delayed municipal elections last spring.
“We don’t have all the plans in place for fall but we are definitely open to programs like that,” Dennis said.
National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement conducted by Tufts University after every general and midterm elections found that in 2020, ECU’s student voter registration rate was 91.1% and the student voter rate was nearly 73 %.
Two national nonpartisan organizations — the Fair Elections Center Campus Vote Project and NASPA, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education — led the initiative, which held participating institutions accountable for planning and implementing practices that encouraged their students to register and vote in 2022 and future elections.
The designation recognizes the university’s bolstered efforts to help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process. ECU was evaluated based on a campus plan to register, educate and encourage student voter turnout in 2022. Additional factors included how ECU facilitated voter engagement efforts on campus and a final analysis of its efforts.
Institutions designated as Voter Friendly Campuses represent a wide range of two-year, four-year, public, private, rural and urban campuses, collectively serving more than 3.5 million students