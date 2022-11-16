East Carolina University announced Wednesday it has formed an exclusive partnership with YouTube celebrity MrBeast to launch a program that will train certified content creators for the growing industry.

Chancellor Philip Rogers made the announcement during a luncheon connected to the UNC Board of Governors' two-day session taking place at the university today and Thursday. The partnership is aimed at developing a credentialing program to help meet the creator industry's demand for a skilled workforce pipeline, an announcement from the university said.

