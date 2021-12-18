Students from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and College of Allied Health Sciences recently spent an evening providing complimentary foot exams and physical therapy services to homeless residents of Greenville.
The effort was part of the annual In Your Shoes foot clinic organized and staffed by the students at the Crossroads Community Center, Greenville’s homeless shelter.
Due to COVID-19, the shelter was operating at limited capacity this year, but the students were still eager to hold the event and serve those in need.
“I think it’s great that students at Brody are able to come up with an idea, make it a reality, and we care enough to make it a tradition and keep the clinics going years after the founder has graduated and actually gone into residency,” said Virginia Vazquez-Rios, a second-year medical student from Charlotte. “I think it also says a lot about how we care about all aspects of peoples’ health, so we tackle it from different service opportunities and clinics.”
Medical students spent the evening washing shelter residents’ feet, as well as providing free foot exams and treatment. Meanwhile, physical therapy students were in a different part of the building conducting balance assessments and providing exercise tips to residents.
“Physical activity is so vital for everybody, but especially in populations where they may not have insurance or may not have access to health care. Doing stuff like this can help set them up for success, as they might not have access to further appointments,” said Tyler Ricks, a third-year physical therapy student from Princeton, North Carolina. “It’s great to be part of an opportunity like this and hopefully we’ll be able to give these individuals some tips to help them improve their quality of life.”
In addition to the students, area podiatrists provided complimentary evaluations and treatments for residents.
“A lot of times with the homeless population, we see calluses, because they’re on their feet for extended hours of the day and they walk long distances. Other conditions include long, painful toenails, foot fungus and actually a lot of abrasions because they often don’t have the proper shoes to protect their feet when they’re walking on harsh terrain,” said Dr. Brian Jones, a podiatrist from Family Foot and Ankle Care of Greenville, who volunteered at the event.
The shelter residents who took part in the clinic also received packages of new socks, as well as the opportunity to select from an assortment of donated footwear.
College of Ed inducts 16 into Hall of Fame
The ECU College of Education inducted 16 people into the Educators Hall of Fame in November during a ceremony at Fletcher Recital Hall.
The Educators Hall of Fame honors the accomplishments of teachers, administrators and education advocates in North Carolina and beyond. This year, two classes of inductees were recognized because last year’s ceremony was conducted virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are all aware of the importance of a well-educated, well-trained workforce,” said Dr. Shirley Carraway, the keynote speaker and retired superintendent. “That workforce requires strategic investments in educators to ensure a stable pipeline that addresses the current teacher shortages and innovative strategies to attract, prepare and retain the talented educators all students deserve.”
To nominate someone for the Educators Hall of Fame, a significant gift is made to the Hall of Fame scholarship fund. All proceeds go toward the creation of scholarships for education students with the goal of funding two $20,000 four-year scholarships.
A current Hall of Fame scholarship recipient, Grace Harper, spoke at the event and shared her experiences over the past few years at ECU.
“Love is at the heart of education, and it is what makes our students love learning,” Harper said. “It is what makes a group of people become a community. It is what drives us all every day. It is what led me to become an educator and become a Pirate.”
The 2020 honorees are:
- Constance Wallace Cheston
- Ann Marie Duke Cobb
- Todd A. Fraley
- Christopher Ulffers
The 2021 honorees are:
- Kermit George Buckner Jr.
- Betty Margaret Morris Carroll
- Tracy LaVerne Cole
- Kay Crandall
- Kristy Gurkins Dail
- Adrienne Marilyn Dunning
- Mary Olivia Traynham Floyd
- James Orlando McDowelle
- Ronald L. Mitchelson
- Nick Nosbisch
- Lok R. Pokhrel
- Marsha Craft Tripp
Inductees receive a personalized plaque permanently mounted on the Educators Hall of Fame wall on the first floor of the Speight Building.
Since 1999, the Educators Hall of Fame has inducted more than 570 people and raised more than $671,000 for the scholarship endowment.
Speech, hearing clinic donations top $1M
Nearly 1 in 12 U.S. children aged 3-17 have a disorder related to voice, speech, language or swallowing, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.
Two to three out of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. Even mild hearing loss can cause a child to miss as much as 50% of classroom discussion, the association says.
The Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic at ECU’s College of Allied Health Sciences offers a variety of diagnostic and rehabilitative services to help those dealing with speech and hearing disorders. With support from the N.C. Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation, the clinic provides children with these services at a significantly reduced cost.
The Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation has supported ECU’s clinic since 1972 and has given a cumulative $1.4 million. Recently, the foundation donated $36,000 to the clinic for operational expenses for next year.
“East Carolina is very special, and what they do for children is very special. We look forward to the continued relationship,” said Michael May, a North Carolina liaison for the foundation.
Scottish Rite also supports clinics at Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and Western Carolina University.
The $36,000 donation from Scottish Rite will go toward continued pediatric programming and diagnostic testing supplies, said Rhiannon Phillips, clinical coordinator and instructor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. “It gives us the ability to continue providing the services that we do.”