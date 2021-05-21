Access to health care, a topic of national discussion for years, has taken on a new urgency with the COVID-19 pandemic.
So teams of health care providers at East Carolina University are stepping in to meet local needs by bringing screenings and vaccines to individuals struggling to get medical services.
ECU’s Brody School of Medicine has been making mobile health care a part of its outreach efforts since last July, when the pandemic raged through the nation. Records show that nine deaths in June and July were a result of the virus in Pitt County.
“When COVID was at its sort of peak back in July, before the presence of vaccines, part of the work that we wanted to do was look for people who, if they got COVID, would do very poorly with that,” said Dr. Paul Shackleford, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology and research professor for internal medicine at the Brody School. “We started trying to go into the region to figure out who these individuals were.”
Part of the challenge faced by the mobile unit was locating people not in the medical record system, Shackleford said Thursday.
“We wanted to look for people who either avoided health care or underutilized health care,” Shackleford said.
The program has treated about 1,500 people according to Shackleford. About 1,100 of those treatments have come in the form of administered vaccines. The program has traveled throughout eastern North Carolina, going as far as Dare County to the east and Pasquotank County to the north, with various stops in areas neighboring Pitt.
“They’re small numbers to be very candid,” Shackleford said. “They’re not the numbers you’d get at a mass vaccination site. That’s not the intention. Volume’s not our thing.”
Rather, the program is aimed at bringing the service to the underserved.
“COVID, as terrible as it is, has really raised the discussion of health care,” Shackleford said. “We know what helped today but we are not sure what the next pandemic or whatever it is will be. … We need to find those people who avoid or underutilize health care and find out what they need.”
The mobile unit is a trailer with two examination rooms. Murphy bed-style tables allow for health screenings. There also is refrigeration for items that require it.
Shackleford called the resources “flexible” to allow other partners, such as the schools of dentistry, nursing and other programs, to use the unit when performing outreach. He also said that the intimacy of the environment is beneficial for those who might be wary of an office setting, or unaware that they have existing health problems that need monitoring.
Funding for the program has come from a CARES Act grant. Shackleford said that students have assisted in administering screenings, including undergraduate students, those in the honors college, nursing and graduate students.
Shackleford also said that the unit plans to get wireless internet access, using the vans as a hotspot.