...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mainland Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
East Carolina University has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago.
East Carolina University is gearing up for the start of class next week with students beginning their annual migration back to campus.
Classes for the fall semester begin on Monday, and some students started their return to residence halls with early drop off Aug. 3-5. Students were allowed to set up their rooms and leave them to return this week.