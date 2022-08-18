More than 3,000 more students are anticipated to move into East Carolina University’s residence halls this week as the fall semester approaches, prompting traffic delays and an uptick in the university’s police presence in the area of 14th Street in Greenville.
By Wednesday just under 2,000 students had dropped off their possessions at dorms across the campus according to Peter Groenendyk, associate vice chancellor for student living, meaning that they and the remainder of the 5,200 students who will be staying on campus had time throughout this week to get settled in. The number of students living on campus is up by about 160 students since last year.
“We have students living in College Hill Suites,” Groenendyk said. “We have a lot more returning students living with us. Last year we held that space for students to isolate and so we’re kind of excited to have another 500 students on College Hill.”
Capt. Chris Sutton, public information officer with ECU Police, said that it remains to be seen which days will have the heaviest move-in traffic.
“If we have 3,000 students moving in Friday, it’s going to make Friday a really traumatic traffic day,” Sutton said.
Through Friday, 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., which means motorists who use that road will have to find alternate routes, Sutton said. He likened the traffic situation to that of an ECU football game in terms of how people will be directed and where congestion is most anticipated.
“We’re sorry for the impact it creates for motorists but we appreciate their patience,” Sutton said.
The areas of Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street, 10th Street from Greenville Boulevard to Evans Street, the aforementioned area of 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard between 10th and Arlington Boulevard are expected to see the heaviest congestion from move-in traffic.
Despite a higher concentration of police and parking staff in lots, Sutton said he recommends people moving in secure their valuables and ensure someone stays with a vehicle when moving in. That will help prevent anything from being stolen.
“Move it quickly so that somebody can come right back and fill your spot as soon as you leave,” Sutton said.
Move-in festivities will continue Friday morning with a faculty convocation at 9 a.m. and the annual Raid the Rec fitness and sports challenge from 7-10 p.m. Meet the Pirates is scheduled for football fans from 9:30 to noon on Saturday and Pirate Palooza will take place Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m.