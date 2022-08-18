More than 3,000 more students are anticipated to move into East Carolina University’s residence halls this week as the fall semester approaches, prompting traffic delays and an uptick in the university’s police presence in the area of 14th Street in Greenville.

By Wednesday just under 2,000 students had dropped off their possessions at dorms across the campus according to Peter Groenendyk, associate vice chancellor for student living, meaning that they and the remainder of the 5,200 students who will be staying on campus had time throughout this week to get settled in. The number of students living on campus is up by about 160 students since last year.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.