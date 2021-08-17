As 5,200 East Carolina University Pirates lay anchor at residence halls this week, school staff said that motorists should be prepared for delays near campus.
A release from ECU News Services said that the main campus and the Grady-White Boats Athletic Complex are expected to see congestion through Saturday. Student move-in also coincides with the Little League Softball World Series, which has shut down the stretch of Elm Street between 10th and 14th streets.
The release said that delays should be expected on the following roadways:
- Charles Boulevard between Greenville Boulevard and Fifth Street.
- 10th Street between Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.
- 14th Street between Elm Street and Charles Boulevard.
- Greenville Boulevard between 10th Street and Arlington Boulevard.
- Fifth Street between Elm Street and Reade Circle.
Tuesday, an early move-in day for students who paid a $120 fee or are part of Living Learning Communities, saw minimal impact near noon on 14th Street, across from Ballard Residence Hall. Staff was on hand to keep traffic moving.
Rege Muldrow, an incoming business major from Wilson moving into Ballard, said that she is excited for just about everything college has to offer.
“It is the overall experience,” Muldrow said. “I am so ready to experience something different than what I am used to.”
Her mother, Alfreda, took a moment to think about what she wanted most for her daughter.
“I cannot wait to see the maturation process and growth,” Muldrow said. “I am excited to see what is in store for her and how her future will unfold from here on out.”
Muldrow is one of 4,225 new freshmen anticipated this year at ECU. The school expects a total of 28,247 students for fall semester, preliminary numbers indicate.