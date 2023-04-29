Plans for East Carolina University’s new medical education building took major steps forward this week.
The Budget, Finance and Infrastructure Committee of ECU’s Board of Trustees recommended approval of building elevation plans for the new medical school building, parking deck and central utility plant at its Thursday meeting. The full board of trustees was expected to sign off on the recommendation on Friday.
With 90 percent of the plan completed, project designers were scheduled to release pricing documents to the university’s pre-construction manager and internal estimating team to get cost estimates, said Derek West with BSA LifeStructure, one of the design firms.
“It’s still a process, there’s still development to be done, but we are happy with where we are,” West said.
The university has $215 million from the state to complete the three projects.
The goal is to submit the schematic design to the university and state construction office in early June, he said.
In a later interview, West said he believes some concessions in the design will have to be made as the cost estimates climb.
Building elevations are designed to show how a building will look, including the roof, walls and architectural details.
“The Brody School of Medicine has existed for roughly 50 years,” said David Johnson with SmithGroup. “As we think about leaning forward into the next 50 years of the Brody School of Medicine, we want to be sure we can continue the mission Brody has.”
The new medical education building was designed as an addition that envelops the existing medical school structure, Johnson said.
The new structures are designed so the main entrances will remain in place. It recommended the main entrance facade be made from a historic material used in eastern North Carolina called “tabby concrete” which is made with oyster shells, Johnson said.
“We are trying to fit these very strong regional references that anchor the building,” he said.
In the northeast corner of the existing building, a multistory structure containing separate spaces that Johnson described as houses will allow students to work, study and socialize in groups. The spaces give students a home base and allow them to build connections, he said.
The building is designed to be highly transparent, with walls of windows bringing sunlight in for the occupants while allowing the community to see what is taking place in the structure.
Johnson described the rest of the new structure as “a brick box” that reflects the existing building but with some improvement, including about 180,0000 square feet of classroom and lab space.
“We did a lot of visioning with students and faculty, and one of the things that was clear to us was that the engagement between student and faculty was unique at ECU,” Johnson said. “The faculty have what they describe as an open door policy and a much higher degree of engagement with learners than you would see at other schools of medicine.”
The addition must maintain the relationships between students and faculty, he said.
The 500-space parking deck will be located at West Campus Loop and Heart Drive, West said. The structure is intended to be four stories and 500 cars.
Faulty patients and medical professionals working on campus will use it.
The deck is needed because the medical education building will take some existing parking spaces. The deck will replace 175 spaces, West said, but the next gain should be about 250 spaces.
Dorm vacancy
The committee also recommended the Board of Trustees authorize advance planning for renovations to Jones and Legacy residence halls.
Peter Groenendyk, associate vice chancellor for campus living, said colleges and universities started providing housing to help students attend their institutions.
The university has an excess supply of rooms because full-time freshman enrollment has been declining, Groenendyk said. Seventy percent of the excess rooms are double occupancy.
That creates difficulty, he said, because there are more than 6,500 college student apartment beds within two miles of the university, not including units and houses available in the College View and Tar River and University Neighborhoods north of Fifth Street.
The UNC Board of Governors is giving its member institution authority to undertake advance planning of residence hall upgrades.
ECU wants to renovate Jones and Legacy because they are located on College Hill, a popular location for students.
The committee also recommended the full board of trustees approve the building elevation for Speight Building’s exterior improvements.
The university affairs committee recommended the full board approve degrees for approximately 4,500 graduates during its Friday meeting. Commencement is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 5 in Dowdy Ficklen Stadium. That committee also voted to allow for a second vote Friday by the board to renew the contract with Pitt County Schools’ to operate Innovation Early College High School.
Administrators with ECU’s Disability Support Services, STEPP Program and Psychological Assessment and Specialty Services Clinic also spoke with committee members to address steps they are taking to provide accommodations and mental health assistance to students, faculty and staff.
Debbie Thurneck, the PASS Clinic’s director, and Stephen Gray, director of the DSS Offices, in separate presentations, said that fallout in mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt and that the programs aid in addressing those and other concerns. Thurneck said that in the 2022-23 school year, 58 percent of adult patients at the PASS Clinic reported experiencing anxiety or chronic worry.