Plans for East Carolina University’s new medical education building took major steps forward this week.

The Budget, Finance and Infrastructure Committee of ECU’s Board of Trustees recommended approval of building elevation plans for the new medical school building, parking deck and central utility plant at its Thursday meeting. The full board of trustees was expected to sign off on the recommendation on Friday.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.