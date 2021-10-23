Students from East Carolina University’s School of Music are planning several jazz performances in Greenville next month.
Graduate student Chris Puckett and a pair of colleagues are holding an open jazz jam session at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St., on Friday, Nov. 5. Doors open at 7 and the band plays from 8-11 p.m.
Puckett said musicians are welcome to sit in and play with the house band. The event is led by the student organization “Campus Jazz at ECU.”
Students in the jazz program and other departments, including classical, theory and composition, are encouraged and welcomed to come out, Puckett said. “Our hope is that we can continue to play at Molly’s Community Cafe every first Friday of each month.”
Puckett is hosting another event on Monday, Nov. 29, performing a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass. The event is at the A.J. Fletcher School of Music in room B110 from 7-8:30 p.m.
He will be performing the songs from his recently released EP “Bass Olympics 2020,” as well as performing music from upcoming albums “Prism” and “Grey” and “Colours.”
Each event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.