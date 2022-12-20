A North Carolina native with more than 20 years of experience working with university students has been named vice chancellor for student affairs at East Carolina University, the university announced on Monday.

Brandon A. Frye, who currently serves as vice president for student affairs at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas, will join ECU on Feb. 1 to lead the Division of Student Affairs. He was appointed by Chancellor Philip Rogers after a national search to replace the retiring Virgina Hardy.