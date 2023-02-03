East Carolina University fundraisers expect to reach a lofty half-billion campaign total by year’s end, the vice chancellor for university advancement reported to Board of Trustees members.
The university has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago, Vice Chancellor Chris Dyba told the trustees' advancement committee. With $63 million left to raise, he expects the university will reach or exceed the $500 million mark by Dec. 31.
The money is used to support scholarships, tuition assistance and support programs for students. It also funds faculty research and programs to advance rural development. It’s also used for facilities.
“A dollar, $100, a $1,000, (it) makes a real impact on the life of these students and all of this campus,” Dyba said.
This year will mark the last time the money raised through Pirate Nation Gives, a 24-hour campuswide fundraising event scheduled for March 22, will be contributed to the comprehensive campaign, he said.
Since the event started seven years ago, it has gone from raising $25,000 to more than $8 million last year.
This year’s event will focus less on the amount of money raised and focus more on participation. Dyba said current ECU students will be encouraged to give, even if it’s only $5, he said.
“We’re going to pull back from the big number because sometimes it's a discouragement to some,” he said. People believe their $20 donation will have no impact in raising a large amount of money.
With the comprehensive campaign wrapping up, Dyba said there are discussions about what comes next.
The university’s leadership wants to raise more money for scholarships, Dyba said.
The UNC Board of Governors wants the General Assembly to fund merit-based scholarships in eastern North Carolina. Nothing has been approved, but if it happens it’s likely ECU will have to contribute matching funds, Dyba said.
“This could be very, very important to attracting students, keeping them in eastern North Carolina,” he said.
Dyba also reported that the East Carolina University Alumni Association Board of Directors voted to disband as a separate 501 (c)(3) and to integrate with ECU Advancement and the University Foundation.
“We’ll be alot stronger alumni association through this effort,” Dyba said. “Externally focused, it won’t change at all.” The organization’s name won’t change, its website site won’t change, he said, however, the organization will no longer have a separate audit or separate tax documentation.
“That board decided that’s not helping us fulfill our mission, so they are merging the back office,” he said. Donations to the organization will remain tax-exempt, he said, and the association will continue its traditional programming.
Budget and finance
East Carolina University’s audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, received an unqualified opinion from the state auditor’s office, Stephanie Coleman, vice chancellor for administration and finance, reported during Thursday’s budget and finance committee meeting.
The audit found no material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting and no management letter with findings or comments was issued, she said.
ECU’s revenues were $1.08 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 and its expenditures were $911 million, she said. Sixty percent of its expenditures went to salaries and benefits and 24 percent to aid for supplies and services, she said.
Operating expenditures were $892 million, with 29 percent going to instruction and 32 percent going to auxiliary enterprises, Coleman said.
Of the revenue, 31 percent came from state appropriations and state COVID funding, 23 percent came from medical services revenue and 17 percent from student tuition and fees.
Free speech resolution
A trustees committee also approved to vote on a resolution affirming the free speech of students and faculty but called for the university to remain politically neutral.
The “Resolution on the Affirmation of Academic Freedom and Freedom of Speech” was recommended for approval by the board’s committee on Strategy and Innovation on Thursday. Committee chairman Tom Furr said ECU would be the second university in the UNC System to approve the resolution. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill approved it in August.
“We’ve been talking about having open debate,” Furr said. “We felt like now is a good time to set some policies in place so everyone understands how important it is. It’s good to at least get the university so it has to be agnostic about things.”
Using the Ukraine war as an example, Furr said everyone has a passionate feeling about the conflict, but the university should be neutral while professors and students debate the issue.
While professors have every right to express their thoughts about the war, they shouldn’t be encouraging the university to take a stance. The full board was expected to approve the resolution on Friday.