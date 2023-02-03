MCSC1

East Carolina University this week announced it earned a $100,000 Hearst Foundation grant that will boost efforts to provide dental care in Hyde County and other rural clinics.

East Carolina University fundraisers expect to reach a lofty half-billion campaign total by year’s end, the vice chancellor for university advancement reported to Board of Trustees members.

The university has raised $437 million of its $500 million goal set more than five years ago, Vice Chancellor Chris Dyba told the trustees' advancement committee. With $63 million left to raise, he expects the university will reach or exceed the $500 million mark by Dec. 31.


