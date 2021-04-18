While several universities across the country have announced that they will require students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they return for the fall semester, ECU does not plan to join them.
Stephanie Whaley, assistant vice chancellor and director for admissions, said her office is fielding numerous calls from parents wanting to know if students need the vaccine to be admitted.
“Obviously that’s a question that a lot of incoming students have,” she said. “What we’ve been told and what we are telling our incoming students is we will not be requiring it.”
So far, about a dozen schools, including Duke University, Rutgers, Cornell, Notre Dame, Northeastern, Brown and Syracuse, have made headlines by announcing vaccine requirements for fall.
There is precedent for colleges to require proof of vaccines for students. In North Carolina, admitted students must prove that they meet state law requirements for immunizations against numerous illnesses including mumps, measles, rubella and hepatitis.
Whaley said the difference with the COVID-19 vaccine is that currently the Food and Drug Administration has authorized it only for emergency use.
“It’s our policy at this point that we will not require the vaccine because it is not FDA approved,” she said. “But we are highly encouraging it.”
Earlier this month, ECU hosted a mass vaccination clinic with a goal to distribute 3,000 doses of the vaccine over three days.