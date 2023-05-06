Secondhand fashion got its chance in the spotlight when East Carolina University’s Apparel and Interior Merchandising Organization (AIMO) hosted its 19th annual fashion show in April. This year’s show, Recycle the Runway, centered on sustainable fashion.
Haven Ballard, senior fashion merchandising major and AIMO president, has been leading and collaborating with AIMO members since they began preparing the show in January.
“As many of our members are fashion merchandising students, we have a deeper understanding of the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. When deciding the theme of our show, we wanted to choose something that felt important to us, and something that could possibly make an impact on campus,” Ballard said. “The choice was easy to create a show based around sustainable fashion because it is such a crucial topic of discussion within the industry as well as our lives.”
The show included work from multiple student designers and placed an emphasis on sustainable fashion practices. Students provided their own secondhand pieces for the show, and clothing was also used from the nonprofit My Sister’s Closet, which supports domestic violence prevention.
Some pieces were even donated by Runying Chen, faculty advisor of AIMO and associate professor in the College of Health and Human Performance. Chen uses the pieces to teach courses such as fashion history, textile introduction and the student capstone project.
Chen assisted the AIMO students by connecting with My Sister’s Closet and Chad Carwein, ECU sustainability manager. She also helped the AIMO marketing committee plan materials and promotions, and oversaw the fashion show brochure content and printing.
“Fashion show event planning is a very complex process involving a large number of people and items, plus logistics, music and test runs. It is truly teamwork upon teamwork,” Chen said.
“The success of the show indicated that students worked very well together. Each of the fashion show committees has a chair who works with team members, then all the committee chairs work together with the AIMO president and vice president.”
“Many people, including ourselves in the beginning of this process, don’t realize how much goes into planning an event like this,” Ballard said. “It took many meetings and discussions about every tiny detail that would go into our show from decor to the looks that would walk the runway to the models and so much more.”
With more than 100 attendees, Recycle the Runway brought in a lot of positive feedback.
“The managers from My Sister’s Closet were very impressed with the show: the styling talent, the models who showed confidence and the great music; it exceeded their expectations,” Chen said. “Two young off-campus audiences were very impressed by the vintage and secondhand styling — they loved how the old and used secondhand clothing could be styled in such a creative and attractive yet unique way.”
More than 40 models walked the runway, and the show included work from four student designers and nine textile design students.
With Recycle the Runway taking place during the last week of classes for students, the AIMO members had to balance classes and the show.
“There were so many uncertainties and things we didn’t know how to handle, but it all came together in a way that made all the hard work and stress more than worth it,” Ballard said. “Watching the show, I couldn’t keep this huge smile off my face knowing that everything we had done in the past four months had come together in such a great way.”
The show also featured a silent auction that included pieces donated by ECU Merchandising Advisory Board members. AIMO also provided resources and recommendations of where to shop sustainably, such as My Sister’s Closet, Goodwill and the Salvation Army.
“I hope that Recycle the Runway inspired students and others to see the possibility of sustainable fashion and think about how the choices they make may affect the environment in small but impactful ways,” said Ballard.
Clothing from My Sister’s Closet will be sold through off-campus pop-up sales, such as the My Sister’s Closet Designer Event, which will help generate funds for the store.
Fraley named dean of ECU Honors College
Dr. Todd Fraley has been appointed dean of the ECU Honors College, where he has served as interim dean since the retirement of Dr. David White last June.
The ECU Honors College is a diverse community of innovative, curious and creative students who take part in a high-impact curriculum that includes living together as freshmen in the Honors College Living Learning Community, participating in unique coursework and seminars, and completing a signature honors project. Fraley’s time in the Honors College began with his work as a faculty fellow for honors and EC Scholars, ECU’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship program, before becoming director of the EC Scholars program in 2014 and associate dean of the college in 2017.
The importance of the Honors College lies in the positive impact of its students on the campus, the community and the state, Fraley said. “Through their successes, these young people truly embody ECU’s commitment to regional transformation and public service. The Honors College has also been pivotal in establishing partnerships across campus that assist all students and ensure they feel supported as they pursue their goals.”
Fraley joined ECU’s faculty in 2004 as an assistant professor in the School of Communication and became an associate professor and coordinator for undergraduate studies in 2010. In the Honors College, he helped develop the college’s and EC Scholars program’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from curriculum and programming to admissions and recruitment. He also expanded access to study abroad opportunities and funding for students and built partnerships with units across campus to offer a diverse slate of honors seminars.
As dean, Fraley will also hold the Bill and Emily Furr Honors College Distinguished Professorship. The professorship was established through a donation from the Furrs along with matching funds from the UNC System Board of Governors’ Distinguished Professorship Endowment Trust Fund to provide support for the dean of the Honors College.
Fraley said he and the Honors College team are grateful for the Furrs’ support and commitment to student success.
“Their endowment creating the Furr distinguished professorship enables us to continue to provide a truly unique educational experience for our students,” he said.