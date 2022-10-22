When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, he knew two things.
He needed to be productive with his cancer research program, and for his students to be successful in their professional careers, they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals.
“Letters of recommendation are OK. Grades, no one’s really going to look at them. What’s going to matter moving on from graduate school is, ‘What have you done? What have you produced?’” Fisher-Wellman said. “And that usually comes down to publications and grants. Grants are pretty tough to get but (publishing) is something you can do. The scope of publications is getting bigger and bigger but there is, and there will always be, a space for well-done, quality research that fits into a society or field specific scientific journal.”
So instead of an end-of-course grade, Fisher-Wellman’s students receive co-authorship on a peer-reviewed academic journal based on real-world research that produces tangible results.
He considers his students to be trainees because they need training in the laboratory to learn how to use the equipment and scientific processes to arrive at legitimate scientific findings. The best way to do that is to have students actually do science instead of reading about science from a book or performing a “lab practical” with a pre-determined outcome.
In theory, the class seems rather simple. The first few days are reserved for some traditional instructional learning — how to work in the lab, the research objective for the semester — and then his trainees get to work.
“If a new student comes in, they have to get trained on how to use the instrumentation,” Fisher-Wellman said. “Well, the best way to train somebody is by getting them engaged.”
In practice, it isn’t quite that simple, but the structure of the class has achieved impressive results: the three times that Fisher-Wellman has offered the course in the co-authorship format, his classes have succeeded in getting the findings of their work published twice. The third class was hampered in their work by the pandemic, which made collaboration in a laboratory setting difficult.
Fisher-Wellman believes that he has been successful with this model by providing his trainees with defined research questions that can be addressed by a group of students in a relatively tight research window of about a four-month semester.
Collaboration is key — to learning and getting student research published, Fisher-Wellman said.
“I want everybody to feel comfortable weighing in because that’s how the research project advances,” Fisher-Wellman said. “What makes for strong research programs is having people from different backgrounds — some physiology, some biochemistry, some anatomy — they’re all going to view the problem a little bit differently. That’s a real strength.”
Research supports Fisher-Wellman’s collaborative approach. A study found that faculty members who publish research with undergraduate students generally work better with minority and disabled students, publish more and receive more grant money to fund their research.
While the training that students receive in Fisher-Wellman’s classes is unique and valuable for a holistic approach to learning how to do science, Dr. Darrell Neufer, director of the East Carolina Diabetes and Obesity Institute and Fisher-Wellman’s previous Ph.D. mentor, cautions that the structure of the courses can’t necessarily be copied and pasted from one classroom to another.
“It’s important to be a little bit real about what’s involved because it does require a lot of work on (Fisher-Wellman’s) part,” Neufer said.
Fisher-Wellman is the first person to say that his model is probably not right for everyone.
“It was a lot of work for me, way more work than it would have been if I was lecturing every day,” Fisher-Wellman said. “The first time I ran the course I was kind of anti-didactic lecture; I didn’t want to do any lecturing. But as I progressed through the first course, I realized there needs to be three lectures that provide the foundational knowledge that I feel like everyone needs to know to be successful in the lab.”
‘Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World’
ECU’s Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences will launch the 16th season of its signature Voyages of Discovery Series at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center ballrooms.
The in-person event features Vijay Vaitheeswaran, global energy and climate innovation editor of The Economist, who will discuss “Energy and Innovation in a Disruptive World.”
During his time at The Economist, Vaitheeswaran has served as the China business editor and bureau chief, and as a health care editor. He gained valuable experience covering the health and economic impacts of pandemic outbreaks, and he is an award-winning author and a leading authority on China, global health, international trade, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
As global energy and climate innovation editor, Vaitheeswaran covers the energy and utility industries, the clean energy transition, climate innovations and low carbon technologies. In addition, he led a team that launched the Global Business Review, a successful app that is the first bilingual product offered by The Economist in its 175-year history.
Vaitheeswaran’s opinion pieces have appeared in leading publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times and Foreign Policy, and he frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, MSNBC, BBC and NPR.
Vaitheeswaran is a life member at America’s Council on Foreign Relations, and served as a member of the Economic Club of New York and as an adjunct faculty member at New York University, where he created and taught the first interdisciplinary class on energy and environment offered at the Stern School of Business. Vaitheeswaran is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Business School.
