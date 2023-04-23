In 2019, East Carolina University graduate student Elizabeth LaFave was analyzing samples for the Country Doctor Museum in Bailey.
The relationship soon revealed the museum was suffering the effects of COVID-19 with few patrons.
That experience inspired LaFave to create Invenire, an app that presents virtual tours of small museums, helping grow their audiences and expand their reach beyond those within driving distance.
This innovative thinking led to a first-place finish in this year’s Pirate Entrepreneurship Challenge (PEC), sponsored by the Miller School of Entrepreneurship, where LaFave was awarded $15,000 in prizes and in-kind services.
After competing against five teams representing three ECU colleges with ideas ranging from technology, clothing, fitness and social enterprises in the event finals, Invenire won the night and a chance to “elevate small museum content by bringing it to the front,” LaFave said.
To add to her challenge winnings, an anonymous donor awarded Invenire an additional $15,000 to support an optional equity investment.
ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers said, “I don’t know if there’s a better example on our campus right now that brings together multiple disciplines where students can generate new and big ideas that they can then commercialize at some point in that experience. … This really exemplifies the epitome of what our innovative future-focused campus looks like.”
Two other students left the PEC with cash prizes for their business ideas. College of Business student Katie Rowland took second place and $10,000 for her company, Fosterline Support, an organization that creates a universal background check process to find short-term, affordable childcare for foster families. College of Health and Human Performance student Jennifer George won third place and $5,000 for her company, Flourish Mind and Body, an integrated physical and mental wellness space for victims of sexual assault. PEC sponsors Red Shark Digital and Radiate Prints also awarded George $5,000 and $1,000, respectively.
“The needs are many here in eastern North Carolina,” said Dennis Barber III, acting director of the Miller School of Entrepreneurship. “What we saw during the finals reflects how our students can play a role in meeting those needs.”
To select the winners, the PEC leaned on a panel of judges who know firsthand what it takes to be successful entrepreneurs. The judges for this year’s finals included:
- Vern Davenport ’81 — partner, QHP Capital
- John May ’93 — managing partner, CORE Industrial Partners
- Sonja P. Nichols — president and owner, Southern Lion, LLC and member of the UNC Board of Governors
- Grant Smith — current ECU student and former PEC winner
Mentors for this year’s finalists were Ryan Butcher, a serial entrepreneur; Miller School; Tyler Lumely with the Small Business and Technology Development Center at ECU; Robby Carney with Duelboot Partners; Taylor Walden with Simple and Sentimental; and Grant Edwards, a fractional chief financial officer. This year’s finals marked the first time all three winners were women, and all came from different colleges.
Teaching Awards ceremony honors faculty
ECU recognized and celebrated outstanding faculty members during the 2023 University Teaching Awards ceremony this month in the Murphy Center.
“I’m so proud we’re a university that offers a promise of transformational and aspirational opportunities to our students, and the award nominees and recipients we honor this evening are helping to ensure that ECU continues to deliver on that promise,” Chancellor Philip Rogers said in his welcome. “Thank you for your unwavering commitment to ECU and our students.”
Faculty from departments and colleges across the university were honored in several award categories.
Elizabeth Ables, associate professor in the Department of Biology in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, received the Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching. The award recognizes a sustained record of distinguished teaching by a tenured faculty member and is the highest award given at ECU.
Ables said she was honored and humbled to receive the award, thanking all the teaching award nominees and winners and the faculty and staff in biology, chemistry and Harriot College. “You continue to raise the bar for what it means to be an educator, and despite all the challenges of the last five years, you have persevered and you made ECU stronger than it was before.”
Other faculty members who received awards during the ceremony include:
Board of Governors Distinguished Professor for Teaching Award — recognition of full-time faculty who have taught at ECU for three or more years and who demonstrate excellent or exceptional teaching ability
- Lisa Bennett, senior teaching instructor, chemistry, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
- Jon Kirchoff, associate professor, marketing and supply chain management, College of Business
- Christine Kowalczyk, associate professor, marketing and supply chain management, College of Business
- Tammy Lee, associate professor, Department of Mathematics Education, Science Education and Instructional Technology, College of Education
- Anne Mallory, teaching associate professor, English, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
- Daniel Shirley, assistant professor, music, College of Fine Arts and Communication
Scholar-Teacher Award — recognition of faculty who effectively integrate research and creativity with their teaching roles
- Janee’ Avent Harris, associate professor, interdisciplinary professions, College of Education
- Natasha Bell, assistant professor, engineering, College of Engineering and Technology
- Courtney Caiola, assistant professor, nursing science, College of Nursing
- Leslie Cofie, assistant professor, health education and promotion, College of Health and Human Performance
- Lisa Domico, teaching associate professor, pharmacology and toxicology, Brody School of Medicine
- Johanna Hannan, assistant professor, physiology, Brody School of Medicine
- Karen Litwa, assistant professor, anatomy and cell biology, Brody School of Medicine
- Thanh Ngo, professor, finance, College of Business
- Adam Offenbacher, assistant professor, chemistry, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
- Jessica Teague, assistant professor, theatre and dance, College of Fine Arts and Communication
- Jill Twark, associate professor, foreign languages and literatures, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
- Heather Vance-Chalcraft, assistant professor, biology, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
Alumni Association and Robert L. Jones Awards for Outstanding Teaching — recognition of faculty who exemplify the characteristics of effective teaching outlined in the ECU faculty manual
- Anne Bunnell, teaching instructor, biology, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
- Susan McRae, teaching professor, biology, Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences
Robert L. Jones Teaching Award
- Brian Cavanaugh, teaching instructor, health education and performance, College of Health and Human Performance
Max Ray Joyner Award for Outstanding Teaching in Distance Education — honors a faculty member who has shown commitment for teaching and mentoring off-campus students, demonstrating excellence in the delivery of online courses
- Xi Lin, assistant professor, interdisciplinary professions, College of Education
Service-Learning Teaching Excellence Award — recognition of the unique time, effort and planning necessary for successful academic service-learning instruction and organized community-based learning activities
David Mayo III, senior teaching instructor, Miller School of Entrepreneurship, College of Business