The Society for Simulation in Healthcare recently granted full accreditation to the East Carolina University College of Nursing’s simulation program, making ECU the only public university in the state with a fully accredited nursing program.
The program’s accreditation — in the area of teaching and education — was officially announced as part of a virtual ceremony during the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare conference in January.
The college’s simulation spaces account for 7,700 square feet on the building’s second, third and fourth floors. The labs include three standard rooms used for skills, health assessment and procedural training; three general simulation rooms; one simulated operating room; and one anesthesia teaching lab. More than 55 simulation manikins test a variety of skills and are diverse in age, race and gender. Labs are equipped with mounted video cameras, and several of the rooms include an observation area that allows faculty and staff to view simulations so that students can be debriefed following each session.
Simulation experiences are an integral part of the curriculum in both undergraduate and graduate-level programs at the college. Students working in the labs learn through a variety of educational formats, including collaborative practice; independent study; role play; and peer-to-peer, faculty and staff demonstrations.
“The college’s state-of-the-art Concepts Integration Labs give students realistic experiences in a safe environment that help them to build competence and confidence in providing patient care,” said Dr. Sylvia Brown, dean of the College of Nursing. “Full accreditation from the Society of Simulation in Healthcare is a direct result of our faculty and staff’s commitment to giving our students the best opportunities to succeed.”
To receive accreditation, the college had to demonstrate compliance with core standards and teaching/education standards set by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare. Along with the information required as part of the accreditation process, the college provided documentation of standard operating procedures and how labs are managed, the expertise of faculty and staff, and the simulation educational opportunities offered.
Because of the pandemic, the college also submitted a video tour of the labs including workrooms and cabinets with supplies, equipment and practice medications for student use. Faculty, staff and students also completed a virtual site visit with a review team.
The accreditation lasts five years with proof of maintenance and improvement. Prior to receiving full accreditation, the college received provisional accreditation for two years.
Professor’s research could impact the future of bridge construction
An associate professor in ECU’s Department of Construction Management is part of two research projects that could shape the way bridges are constructed in North Carolina.
Dr. Amin Akhnoukh is involved in projects that include the exploration of new water drainage systems as well as the state’s first fully composite reinforced bridge.
Bridges have traditionally been constructed with steel rebar and concrete. However, a new replacement bridge that is planned to link Harkers Island to mainland Carteret County will be built using non-corroding, carbon fiber-reinforced polymer strands instead of steel.
“There are a lot of corrosion issues for steel and a lot of concrete durability issues in the long term, so we are trying to design the first carbon fiber-reinforced bridge,” Akhnoukh said. “The sections will be smaller because carbon fiber sections are smaller than steel or concrete. It’s lighter, so there won’t be the need for heavy construction equipment. It’s safe in the long term because carbon fiber never corrodes.”
Akhnoukh is a co-principal investigator on the project, funded for $365,000 by the N.C. Department of Transportation for three years. Dr. Rudolf Seracino from N.C. State University is the principal investigator, with N.C. State’s Dr. Mohammad Pour-Ghaz and Dr. Giorgio Proestos serving as other investigators for the research. Seracino was involved in previous research that concluded that carbon fiber bridges would be a suitable structural replacement for steel and concrete bridges.
The issue is especially important along the coast, where the marine environment can lead to expensive maintenance costs and decrease the life span of bridges. The two bridges that link Harkers Island to the mainland are 45 years old. Sections of one of those bridges, the Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge, are decorated with rust stains.
The new high-rise bridge will be better structurally, and repairs associated with corrosion in traditional steel reinforced concrete are eliminated, thus increasing the life span of the structure, Akhnoukh said.
“It’s stronger in the short term and better and more durable in the long term,” he said. “In general, it will be much better for the future. There will be lower maintenance costs.”
Work on the grant is expected to start in August, correlating with the expected start of construction of the new $47.9 million bridge.
“This is a significant project for NCDOT because it will be our first complete structure reinforced with FRPs (fiber-reinforced polymer),” said Hon Yeung, project team lead for NCDOT. “ … FPRs are more expensive, but aside from the reduced long-term maintenance costs, there should be additional upfront cost savings in shipping, labor and equipment because the material is significantly lighter than steel. There will also be savings in not having to add certain admixtures into the concrete that typically would be required to help protect the steel reinforcement.”
The building of the bridge will provide the research team with an opportunity to quantify the mechanical characteristics of the materials used, and test and monitor the performance of the bridge from its earliest stages to operational use. The observations and data collected will serve as a benchmark for material specifications and design decisions for future carbon fiber-reinforced polymer bridges.
In a separate grant, Akhnoukh is the principal investigator in a $208,992 grant through NCDOT to look at bridge drainage systems.
Akhnoukh said current practices involve the implementation of drains or inlets in bridges that will whisk water away from the surface.
“Those inlets are very close to each other,” he said. “This results in high construction costs and high maintenance costs because of potential clogging and potential failure.”
Akhnoukh is working to come up with alternative guidelines for a new design for the drainage.
Work on the two-year grant started in January. Dr. Carol Massarra, assistant professor in the Department of Construction Management, and Seracino are other investigators on the research team, with assistance from one undergraduate student.