Alex Yllanes and Eric Japczyk Schuler began their nursing education just a few months ago, but they’re already playing a crucial role in helping to slow the pandemic that recently marked its first anniversary.
They were among a group of 20 accelerated second-degree BSN students from East Carolina University’s College of Nursing helping to give the life-saving — and what are hoped to be pandemic-ending — vaccines at Vidant Health’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Greenville Convention Center on March 22.
As of March 18, the group at the convention center was one of 44 student groups that have participated in five vaccine clinics in Pitt, Wilson and Wayne counties since the spring semester began. More than 230 nursing students from both undergraduate and graduate programs have recorded 1,128 contact hours in vaccine clinics in that time. Another 30 groups with 15 faculty and 175 students are scheduled to assist with clinics through April 30.
Combined with faculty volunteer efforts, the College of Nursing has provided more than 1,800 hours of COVID-19 related support across the state since the pandemic began.
“I think we were all really excited to be a part of it,” said Schuler, who gave his first intramuscular injections as part of the clinic. “We’ve been in the house for a year, waiting for this to be over. Now, today, to be able to give shots is wonderful.”
With oversight from ECU nursing faculty and Vidant nurses, the students spent the day guiding patients through the registration process, answering their questions, helping with logistics, administering vaccines and monitoring those who were newly vaccinated as they relaxed to the soothing sounds of ECU’s Four Season’s chamber musicians (part of the Dose of Hope Concert Series at Vidant’s large-scale clinic) for 15 to 30 minutes after their shot.
Graduate nursing students — who are already licensed RNs — have also served in these roles with the added responsibility of drawing up the vaccines into syringes from vials. Students are able to use their vaccine clinic hours toward fulfilling up to 10% of the program’s clinical requirements as they serve area communities and keep people healthy.
“This is part of what we should be doing as nurses — helping to end this global pandemic, helping out where we can,” said ECU College of Nursing Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Dr. Annette Peery, adding that students have not been put in positions where they would come in contact with COVID-positive patients. “It also ties into the university’s mission of public service and regional transformation — that all ties together for me. I think it’s a great way to have them do service but also get some great hands-on experience.”
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
Klein talks identity, pop culture in new book
When MTV launched in 1981 with “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles, it was billed as a 24-hour video jukebox, and the success of that format showed that it was possible for a cable network to succeed by identifying and targeting a market niche and tailoring content for that specific audience.
MTV targeted the youth audience, specifically Generation X, loosely defined as American children born between 1965 and 1982, said Dr. Amanda Ann Klein , associate professor of film studies at East Carolina University. But beginning in the mid-1990s and for the next decade and a half, Gen X began to grow up and age out. MTV responded with audience research to figure out how to stay relevant with a new generation of youth — millennials.
As a result, by the early 2000s catching a music video on MTV became difficult, and in 2010 the network dropped the word “music” from its corporate logo and branding, an acknowledgment that the youth market was the most important thing, not the music.
Klein’s new book, “ Millennials Killed the Video Star,” explores how MTV shifted its programming toward identity-based reality shows and what that shift can tell us about the generation of youth that became its new target audience.
“It’s always good to point out when you talk about generations and these kind of labels that it’s not a real thing; it’s not like you’re born in this or that year so you’re fundamentally different from someone who was born (at a different time),” she said. “But talking about generations can be a really useful way to look at someone’s social location. I’m impacted by my gender, my race, my social class, my education, but a factor in how I see the world and my touchstone for experiences is when I was born.
“And so MTV is really interesting when talking about youth culture, because it’s a channel that’s about targeting youth.”
MTV’s experiment with reality television started in the early ’90s with “The Real World,” she said, and really picked up steam after the success of “Laguna Beach,” which debuted in 2004.
“You start to see these different ways of talking about what identity is,” Klein said. “If you look at early seasons of ‘The Real World,’ you see cast members who are starting to talk about what it means to be Black or what it means to be gay. But the white characters, especially in the early seasons, seem always a little confused. They don’t know what they are.
“And so you see in these later MTV series these opportunities for white kids to feel like they have an identity. You see that really strongly in shows like ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Buck Wild.’”
As MTV researched its youth audience it found that millennials were comfortable filming themselves and being filmed because they’ve always had the technology to do it, and who also felt that they were interesting, that their own lives, experiences and reactions were worth documenting.
At the same time, the youth were learning and exploring how to craft their own identities and portray them in a curated fashion using social media. But Klein makes clear that this freedom to pick and choose identities is generally offered only to white youth audiences.
Drawing on interviews with producers and actors from several of the shows, Klein’s book shows “how MTV generated a coherent discourse on youth and identity by intentionally leveraging stereotypes about race, ethnicity, gender and class.”
Ultimately, Klein concludes, the programming helped shape how MTV’s mostly white audience viewed and discussed their own identities.
Klein’s work on youth culture and reality television has resulted in several media appearances, including on E! Entertainment’s series “ For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” which premiered March 25. And Salon.com published an excerpt of the book related to the guido stereotype featured in “Jersey Shore.”
For more information or to read the introduction chapter, visit “ Millennials Killed the Video Star.”