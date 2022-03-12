It’s no secret that hundreds, if not thousands, of ships and their crews have met their fate off the coast of North Carolina; the area is known, after all, as the Graveyard of the Atlantic. But few realize just how many of those ships were lost not to storms or sandbars, but in battle during World War II.
Over the last decade and more, a collaborative effort involving the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries has identified, surveyed and documented the location and condition of more than 50 wrecks associated with the German effort to disrupt Allied war supply lines.
East Carolina University and its faculty, staff, students and alumni have played key roles in the project, which led to the recent publication of Battle of the Atlantic: A Catalog of Shipwrecks off North Carolina’s Coast from the Second World War. Eight of the 10 listed authors are connected to the university.
Several master’s theses by ECU students contributed to various parts of the project, according to Joe Hoyt, lead author and national coordinator of the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries’ Maritime Heritage Program. ECU’s Coastal Studies Institute and Diving and Water Safety provided support for the field work through both diving and vessel operations. Hoyt earned his undergraduate degree in anthropology and his master’s degree in maritime history and nautical archaeology from ECU. Several of the other students involved have gone on to work for NOAA as well.
Interest in the project began with U-boats, said Nathan Richards, director of Maritime Studies. Three of the German submarines were known to exist off the North Carolina coast, having been located and identified over the years since WWII, he said.
About 2008, there was a report that someone was seeking to retrieve material from one of the U-boat wrecks, which was problematic due to issues of jurisdiction and the possibility of disturbing human remains.
“So in 2008 there was a collaboration to record a baseline,” he said. “When we refer to a baseline, we’re going to go out as archaeologists to record a site, and then we can measure changes of the site through time. … And that kind of opened the door to the consideration of this resource and of the untold story of the Battle of the Atlantic off North Carolina.”
In the waters off the state’s coast out to about halfway to Bermuda, there are about 90 vessels known to have been lost in the war, Hoyt said.
“For this study, we primarily focused on sites that we believed from the historic record would have been on the continental shelf … before it drops off into much, much deeper water,” he said.
Documented in the report are 44 merchant vessels, seven Allied warships and support vessels, and four German military vessels. Some had been located and identified during the decades since the war. For previously identified sites, the researchers wanted to record a baseline of the current condition of the site.
“It’s capturing a snapshot in time of the level of preservation on those sites and getting an understanding of what’s there. And in some cases that required looking back at the identities that were ascribed to them and making sure that those were in fact accurate,” Hoyt said. “For sites that we knew historically had been lost but hadn’t been located again, those required a lot of search and survey.”
Researchers used a wide range of tools and techniques depending on what each site called for, including diving to record video and photography of the site, using manned and unmanned submersible vehicles and sonar and laser scanning.
Jennifer McKinnon, chair of the Department of History and associate professor of maritime studies, said such collaborations are vital to the mission of educating the next generation of maritime experts.
“Students gain valuable experience by playing key roles in these collaborative research partnerships, including opportunities for conducting primary research through their own thesis projects and participation in field work and public outreach initiatives,” McKinnon said. “Ultimately, the number of students who participated on this project and their subsequent success in the job market speaks to the importance of these partnerships.”
Now, thanks to the efforts of these researchers, agencies and institutions, there is a detailed record of the ships lost in action off the North Carolina coast during WWII.
Read more at news.ecu.edu.
ECU workshop offers chance at glassblowing
The glassblowing process is like a dance, and the key is learning the choreography, says ECU instructor Mike Tracy.
Five people from eastern North Carolina recently learned how to make glass candy dishes at ECU’s GlasStation in Farmville. The three-hour workshop is one of several offered this spring through ECU’s College of Fine Arts and Communication and the Office of Continuing & Professional Education.
While glass workshops are not unusual, they are typically offered by nonprofit studios instead of college programs, Tracy said.
“This studio was created with community outreach in mind as a secondary goal right behind the course offerings it adds in the School of Art and Design,” he said.
The workshop was a Christmas gift for sisters Kim Valentine Carmichael of Elm City and Linda Valentine of Wilson. Carmichael, already an accomplished artist, owns and operates Colorful Spirits studio. While she has made glass art, it was the first time she tried glassblowing.
“I love everything about it,” Carmichael said.
Valentine considers herself a hobbyist.
“I work mainly with paper so this really is a first for me,” she said.
Carmichael volunteered to go first as others in the class watched. Guided and assisted by Tracy, a bubble was blown in the glass with a hand air pump, and shaped into a sphere that eventually was formed into a bowl for the candy dish. She rolled the molten glass with the colors she picked — black, white and gray — and used special glassmaking tools to create the design and heat her work in a 2,100-degree furnace.
“Every piece of handblown glass starts off as a small bubble,” said Tracy, adding the biggest learning curve is rotating the pipe when blowing the air.
To prevent drops or cracks, the glass must stay heated while it’s being shaped, so participants had to work efficiently and return their piece to the furnace several times throughout the process. Pieces also must be cooled slowly (at least 24 hours in the GlasStation’s annealing oven). Class members returned to Farmville a couple of days later to pick up their dishes.
The workshops are meant to give anyone the chance to try their hand at glassblowing. Tracy has been teaching classes for both institutions since the GlasStation — housed in a former gas station on West Wilson Street in Farmville — opened five years ago.
Learn more about art-related continuing education classes offered this spring at ECU by going to www.enrole.com/ecu.