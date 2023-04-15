Ross Hall, home of the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, stands on the edge of the Health Sciences Campus as a tangible reminder of the school’s promise to serve the people of the community, region and state.
On March 25 the building buzzed with more than 100 faculty, staff, students and residents who volunteered for the school’s third annual Sonríe Clinic that provides oral health care for migrant farmworkers. Sponsored by the school’s chapter of the Hispanic Student Dental Association (HSDA), the event is a link between health care resources and members of one of eastern North Carolina’s most vulnerable populations.
Twenty-four patients received treatment through almost 185 procedures including fillings, cleanings, extractions, a root canal and other services, totaling nearly $8,600 in care.
The North Carolina Dental Society Foundation, the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina Inc. and other community partners co-sponsored the event.
“This clinic was a success thanks to the excellent organization from HSDA and the support from volunteers, students and faculty,” said Acela Martinez Luna, the dental school’s division director of clinical implantology, clinical associate professor and one of the event’s faculty organizers. “Everybody had a role and worked together as a team to provide the best treatment possible.”
Patients were talked through the procedures, with students and faculty explaining each step in the process.
“The patients were appreciative of the care and information they received,” Martinez Luna said, “and having a translator all the time or providers speaking Spanish was special for them.”
Alex Betancourt, dental student and member of the HSDA executive board, said the event was an opportunity to reach those in need of dental care — and to help them build bridges toward resources in the community, including primary health care.
“The population the Sonríe Clinic aims to serve is a very vulnerable one,” he said. “Many of the patients have not seen a dentist in decades, while others have never seen one. Their lack of access to health care does not stop at oral care.”
Second-year dental student Oscar Jaimes said the clinic is also an opportunity for education.
“With these experiences, we can learn how to teach about oral health,” he said. “This oral knowledge is passed down from generation to generation, so we are not only improving the oral health of current patients, but also that of future generations. A lot of these patients have extensive dental needs. By volunteering in the Sonríe Clinic, we can learn how to manage these complicated cases and bring those skills wherever we end up.”
Stephanie Camacho, third-year dental student and HSDA volunteer coordinator, headed the student leadership efforts during the event, ensuring that student volunteers assisted where they were needed most.
“It was very rewarding being able to host an event that has such a great impact on the Hispanic community,” she said. “I myself come from the same population, so it means the world to me, being able to provide to a community I feel so strongly connected to.”
Faculty honored
ECU held its seventh annual Research and Scholarship Awards Ceremony on April 5, recognizing faculty members whose works have led to important discoveries and impactful inventions, and who have engaged the community and external partners for transformative collaborations.
The event was hosted by the Office of Research, Economic Development and Engagement (REDE) at the Murphy Center. ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers and Provost Robin Coger provided remarks to honor those being recognized.
“I’m a strong believer in the notion that universities were built to do this work — to create and share discoveries that impact our economy, health, environment, communities and many other parts of the world we live in today,” Rogers said.
Sharon Paynter, ECU’s acting chief research and engagement officer, said faculty members had broke records by earning more than $82 million in funded projects in the last fiscal year.
Yu “Frank” Yang, professor of chemistry, received the Lifetime Research Achievement Award for Excellence in Research & Creative Activity. Yang is a pioneer in subcritical water chromatography research. He was the first to conduct and publish research in that area, and his lab was one of only three in the world when he began his career at ECU in 1997. At a time when resources were limited and teaching loads were heavy, Yang built a world-class program from the ground up.
Two faculty members were selected as recipients of the Five-Year Research & Creative Activity Award. William Banks, professor in the Department of English and director of the University Writing Program, received nominations due to his prolific published works and works in progress. Mamadi Corra, professor in the Department of Sociology, was applauded for his research activities that intersect immigration, disability, gender and race relations.
The recipient of the Scholarship of Engagement award was Rachel Gittman, assistant professor with a joint appointment in the Department of Biology and the Coastal Studies Institute. Her contributions as an engaged scholar reflect her investment in mutually beneficial relationships with community partners to include federal and state policymakers, coastal management agencies and conservation practitioners. Her collaborative research focuses on promoting and protecting socio-ecological benefits of coastal communities.
Honorees were selected by the Research & Creative Activity subcommittee of the Faculty Senate Academic Awards committee.
New to this year’s ceremony was the announcement of REDE’s Trendsetter Award winners. The Trendsetter Awards recognize the research and creative work of faculty who have the expertise and enthusiasm to forge a path and inspire their peers. Out of 64 applicants, three faculty members were selected for each award category: early career, mid-career and exemplary.
The winners for the early career category were:
- Siddharth Narayan, coastal studies
- Ryan Schacht, anthropology
- Alex Vadati, engineering
The winners for the mid-career category were:
- William Leigh Atherton, addictions and rehabilitation studies
- Jacquelyn Mallette, human development and family science
- Rukiyah Van Dross, pharmacology and toxicology
The winners for the exemplary category were:
- Matthew Militello, educational leadership
- Lisa Beth Robinson art and design
- Stacy Warner, kinesiology
Also recognized during the ceremony were ECU faculty inventors who earned patents in the past year, and two who were inducted as National Academy of Inventors Senior Members, an honor that places ECU in the same category as some of the most prestigious research institutions.
Additionally, the 2022-23 Engagement and Outreach Scholars Academy cohort was acknowledged along with its community-focused projects.