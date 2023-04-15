Ross Hall, home of the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine, stands on the edge of the Health Sciences Campus as a tangible reminder of the school’s promise to serve the people of the community, region and state.

On March 25 the building buzzed with more than 100 faculty, staff, students and residents who volunteered for the school’s third annual Sonríe Clinic that provides oral health care for migrant farmworkers. Sponsored by the school’s chapter of the Hispanic Student Dental Association (HSDA), the event is a link between health care resources and members of one of eastern North Carolina’s most vulnerable populations.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.