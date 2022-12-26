The final exam for East Carolina University’s music therapy group activities course was a hit for students in and out of the classroom.
Virginia Driscoll’s students set up on the Main Campus Student Center lawn, where they encouraged Pirates walking by to take a break from studying and drum with the class.
Music therapists are skilled musicians who provide services for people of all ages, from toddlers to the elderly, in a variety of settings using different instruments and methods to help reduce or manage pain and stress, improve communication skills, or assist in rehabilitation.
The School of Music students took turns leading group drumming, directing and changing the tempo with hand gestures, eye signals, arm movements and even stomping their feet.
Sheleise Melendez, a senior music major and classical pianist from Raleigh, said the exam’s format lowered her own stress level while giving her the opportunity to demonstrate what she’s learned this semester. “This is what we’re going to do for the rest of our lives in some capacity. It’s great to have something at the end of the semester that quantifies all the skills that we’ve been learning as opposed to sitting and writing for two hours,” Melendez said. “This is the most fun I’ve had during exam week — probably ever.”
Part of Melendez’s clinical experience this fall included leading drumming with adolescents at a substance use and mental health treatment facility. Using music to help people is what attracted her to the field.
“I really love the feedback I get from people in real time. I can see what I’m doing, and they have a response to it,” she said. “To see that I facilitated music that caused a positive change in someone, that means the absolute world to me because music has done so much for me. The fact that there’s research-based, scientific practice with specific techniques that we can use to help people, and knowing that I can have some sort of influence to help people be the best version of themselves and that they can reach whatever goals that they have — I love that I can do that with music.”
It was the first time Driscoll has given a final exam outside the classroom. The community activity allowed the students to work with non-music majors to implement techniques, higher-level concepts, best uses and leadership skills that have been discussed in class.
“It’s easy to do it theoretically in class; it’s a different thing when you’re out here,” Driscoll said. “This is great for social connections, it’s great for dopamine and endorphin releases because you can hit something and it’s OK, you don’t get in trouble — that’s the purpose. It’s something you can’t do wrong.”
Anthropology course questions pseudoscience
Binge-watching lists for the holidays might include a new Netflix series that proposes survivors of an ice-age cataclysm fanned out across the globe and influenced civilizations from the Andes to Indonesia.
And if you’ve taken anthropology 1001 at ECU, you’ll likely pick apart the arguments from start to finish.
The show is Graham Hancock’s “Ancient Apocalypse.” The eight-part series is based on ideas presented in the best-selling author’s books, such as “Fingerprints of the Gods” and “Magicians of the Gods.” It premiered Nov. 10 and quickly became the streaming service’s second-most popular program, garnering 25 million viewers. It has ranked in the weekly top 10 at least once in 31 countries.
In the series, Hancock argues a disaster destroyed an advanced civilization about 12,000 years ago, but its survivors introduced agriculture, monumental architecture and astronomy to hunter-gatherers around the world. Numerous ancient monuments, he says, are evidence of this lost civilization’s influence, and it’s being covered up by “big archaeology.”
“Like that’s a thing,” said Charles Ewen, an archaeologist and professor of anthropology who has been teaching “Aliens, Atlantis & Archaeology: Pseudoscience and Interpretations of the Past” at ECU for about 15 years. “I tell my class, ‘Look, some of these guys are telling you the archaeology community is suppressing these discoveries.’ And I say, ‘Why?’ This would make my career. Besides we’re not that organized. Somebody would blab.”
ANTH 1001 enrolls 120 students in each section each semester. Laura Mazow, an associate professor of anthropology and expert in the ancient Middle East, also teaches it.
“Anyone I’ve heard who has taken it has really enjoyed it, and a lot of students who haven’t have said they tried to get into it, but the class was completely full,” said Elise Bryan, a sophomore from Raleigh who took the class with Ewen last year then changed her major from math to anthropology. “I took it because it sounded interesting, and I think it counted as a (general education course). It was fun. Even just listening, it was fascinating. If I hadn’t taken that class, I wouldn’t have changed to anthropology.”
Jack Potter, a sophomore from Greenville, also picked anthropology as a major after taking ANTH 1001 and later did an archaeology field school with Ewen.
“My favorite part of ANTH 1001 would have to be learning about pseudoscience,” Potter said. “I would say the class pushed me to look at all the factors in a situation when determining my thoughts on it.”
Pseudoscience includes statements, beliefs or practices that claim to be scientific and factual but don’t stand up to the scientific method. Such as the idea a continent called Atlantis existed in the middle of the ocean. Ewen said the class is really a critical-thinking course.
“In fact, I could have called this class ‘Critical Thinking and Archaeology,’ but who’d take that?” he said with a laugh.
Back to the Netflix series. Ewen had dinner with Hancock several years ago when the professor was part of a panel discussion of Hancock’s book “Magician of the Gods” at Greensboro College. “He’s an interesting guy, very charming,” he said. And Ewen acknowledges archaeologists don’t do a good job of telling their stories, leaving a vacuum for fantastic alternatives, such as Hancock’s.
“We say, ‘Read my 200-page book. Read my journal articles.’ That’s not a good response,” said Ewen, who’s a past president of the Society for Historical Archaeology. “If we want to reach the people, we’ve got to go where they are.”
For example, Ewen has appeared on documentaries exploring popular concepts such as pirates and the Lost Colony. “Because one of those shows will reach more people than everything I’ve ever or will ever write,” he says.
And at ECU, he and Mazow are reaching students by the lecture hall.